The first thing, and maybe most important thing, of being a quarterback is something Caynen David has down pat.
Bond with your linemen.
“You got a bunch of junior linemen and I’ve been playing with them since third grade,” said David, also a junior. “It’s more than just seeing each other at practice and then going home. We hang out at someone’s house, play video games, chill, you know, bond without really trying to.”
In other words, it happens naturally for the 5-foot-8, 175-pound southpaw chunker.
Yet you can’t take the competitive spirit away, not when there’s video games around.
“Evan Keefe is pretty good at Madden. I’ll give it to him,” David said. “But I can take him any day.”
On the field, not only has David got a line with four returning starters, he’s got a running back in Eric Virgil with 1,400 yards last season and a group of talented receivers with starting or significant playing time a year ago at minimum — one of those being Brayson Lawson.
It’s the type of unit that doesn’t set the whole game on his shoulders as he heads into his first season of being a starter, having found spot duty in late-game situations last year.
“The biggest thing about him is he’s a great motivator,” said Hornets offensive coordinator Erwin Starts. “If David says run through a wall, he’s got his whole line set up and they’ll run through that wall. They just feed off his energy.”
He’s also a motivator with a sound understanding of the game and a high work ethic, the coach added.
“His vision and his ability to read progressions have gotten so much better between spring and now, and he facilitates so well out there,” Starts said. “Before school got going we’d come in two hours early and watch film. We’d throw a little too, but a lot of what benefitted him came from watching film and taking some initiative to get into his playbook.”
David admits the mental game is his primary domain.
“I’ve been playing quarterback since before I can remember,” he said. “My game has always been about keeping everything slow. You celebrate scores on offense and stops on defense, but all the while I stay in my head. If someone makes a mistake, either me or someone else, it’s not the end of the world and I have to keep the sidelines going, keep everyone on the field going.”
And he embraces the role of facilitating everyone else’s role. Call it a bus driver, or just the captain of the ship.
“Basically when the coaches speak to us, and this is kind of an obvious thing, we can’t do it alone,” he said. “Eric Virgil can’t run the ball every play. Brayson can’t catch the ball every play, but when we’re all in it, doing our roles together, we’re a dang good football team.”
That includes, especially, the line.
“I always let them know when they’re doing good and my words of encouragement are always, first of all, ‘don’t let those bigger guys get to you,’” David said. “The rest of them, they’re a bunch of guys who want the ball in serious times. And that’s the best thing about them.”
David gets his first of two dress rehearsals on his home turf on Friday.
Hilldale will get Beggs in the first of two controlled sets of 24 plays each split between offense and defense at 5 p.m. On the other end of the field will be Catoosa and Lincoln Christian. At 5:45 p.m., the Hornets will go against Catoosa and Beggs against Lincoln Christian. Finally, at 7 p.m., Catoosa will go against Beggs in game conditions with Hilldale and Lincoln Christian capping off things at 8:30 p.m.
He’ll keep watching film when he can, and there’s also those video-game sessions with his linemen.
“It’s a lot easier to see the whole field when you’re say, 50 feet up, you know, the camera angle with it,” he said, referring to the TV monitor.
But what better way to understand what the coaches tell you even if theirs is from a press box angle.
