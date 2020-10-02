BROKEN BOW — Can’t get more clutch than this.
Dylan Walker took an option pitch in for a two-point conversion to cap a 95-yard drive in under a minute to play and the Hornets defeated the Broken Bow Savages 35-34 Friday night.
The Savages were up 34-27 and set to kick a chip shot field goal inside the 10 when an offsides call prompted Broken Bow to go for the touchdown. The Hornets denied them when Dylan Walker deflected the pass, then quarterback Johnnie Durossette hit Logan Harper three times on passes, the first for 50 yards, before finishing it with a toss to Brayson Lawson from 15 yards out to cut it to 34- 33.
“On the road we didn’t want to go overtime,” said Hilldale coach David Blevins.
It was an emotional week for the Hornets and Lawson in particular. His mother died earlier in the week and the team supported him at the funeral on Thursday.
“He played his butt off all night,” Blevins said. “It was a tough week for him and all of us. But they never quit through any of it.”
Cason Albin recovered a fumbled punt snap and Durossette found Harper on a touchdown pass in the first half, but Hilldale trailed 27-13 at that point. Darrin Hays scored on a 10-yard run and Eric Virgil added a 15-yard scoring dash.
The win was a shot in the arm in multiple ways. Hilldale (4-1) lost for the first time last week at Poteau and this win leveled their District 4A-4 mark at 1-1. Broken Bow, playing for the first time at home due to COVID cancellations, is 1-2 and 1-1.
The Hornets will host Stilwell next Friday.
