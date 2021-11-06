FORT GIBSON - The Battle for the Rock was what a rivalry game is supposed to be about.
After 95 points rang on the scoreboard, 871 combined offensive yards, it came down to an interception by Hilldale’s Brayson Lawson at the Hornets 40-yard line with 40 seconds left in the game to seal a 49-46 win over the Tigers at Leo-Donahue Tiger Stadium.
“We knew that these were two good teams out here tonight and it was going to come down to who made the least number of mistakes,” said Hornet coach David Blevins. “Lawson made a big time play when we needed it. A lot of our kids made some big plays tonight.”
Hilldale’s Eric Virgil gashed the Tigers defense for 280 yards rushing on 22 touches, adding 58 yards receiving and four touchdowns on the night.
“He (Virgil) Is a big-time player for us,” said Blevins. “We just ran our bread and butter plays, the line blocked great for him, and he ran the ball tough tonight.”
Cole Mahaney threw up a prayer to a double-covered Hunter Branch, who split two defenders and sprinted 73 yards to paydirt for a 7-0 lead. Mahaney picked off Hilldale’s Canyen David pass at the Hornet 25 on the ensuing possession, the Hornets held, and Jaxon Purdue booted a 46-yard field goal for a 10-0 lead, then Toby West’s 72-yard touchdown run up the middle of the Hornets’ defense made it 18-0, all in the opening quarter.
Hilldale had a big answer in the second quarter.
Virgil raced for a 33 yards to the Tigers 27. One play later Caynen David lofted a pass to Logan Harper for the Hornets first score of the night, cutting the lead 18-7 with 11:05 in the second. After a Hornet defensive stand, Virgil again broke loose, this time from 46 yards out to cut it to 18-14. Two minutes later, David hit Virgil out of the backfield from 15 yards and give the Hornets their first lead of the night, 21-18 with 4:03 in the second stanza.
Moments later, Brayden Smith picked off a Mahaney screen pass at the Tigers 15 and three plays later, David once again found Virgil for a score, this time from five yards and a 28-18 Hornet lead with 1:38 in the half.
“I told the kids that being down 18 doesn’t mean anything, the game is going to come down to the fourth quarter,” said Blevins. “We showed a lot of grit to come back and fight, we had some big time plays tonight.”
Fort Gibson did counter before half when Mahaney hit Seth Rowan at the Hornet 25-yard line, Rowan shook off a pair of defenders, then dove in for the score and pull the Tigers within 28-25 at the half.
The Tigers regained the lead on Mahaney to Hunter Branch and a 32-28 lead with a little over a minute gone in the third quarter. Hilldale countered with Virgil busting loose for 58 yards, regaining the lead at 35-32.
Hilldale special teams stepped in when with 1:53 to go in the quarter and Fort Gibson punting from its own 7, Michael Oeser blew past the guard to block Mahaney’s punt, Cason Albin played hero, fighting Mahaney for the loose ball, recovering the ball and raising the lead to 42-32.
“They left me open in the A gap and I just took advantage of it,” said Oeser. “I was nervous as I was getting closer, but I knew I was going to block it.”
“We have been prepping hard for this game and played a big-time game tonight,” said Albin. “We wanted to go out on top tonight and bring the Rock back home.”
Mahaney engineered a scoring drive to open the fourth quarter, capped by a two-yard West run, but Virgil slammed the door shut on the Tigers when he busted off a 70-yard touchdown run down the left sideline for another 10-point advantage.
“We just couldn’t get a stop on them when we needed it,” said Tiger coach Greg Whiteley. “We missed too many tackles but he’s a good running back.”
West’s 1-yard touchdown capping a 60-yard drive made it a three-point game with 2:59 to go, but the Tigers’ hopes were dashed with Lawson’s interception after forcing a Hilldale punt.
“We just couldn’t get the ball to our receivers like we wanted to,” said Tiger’s coach Greg Whiteley. “They were rolling the dice on defense and bringing everyone nearly every play.
Give them credit, they’re a good team and we could have folded and quit when we got down, but we didn’t, and I am very proud of the way we answered.”
Mahaney finished with 358 yards passing and a pair of touchdowns. Cade Waggle had eight catches for 136 yards receiving on the night.
Defensively Mahaney led the Tigers with 15 tackles and Albin led the Hornets with 10 tackles and two sacks.
Fort Gibson will travel to Grove next week for the first round of the playoffs. Hilldale will travel to Wagoner.
HILLDALE 49, FORT GIBSON 46
Hilldale 0 28 14 7- 49
Fort Gibson 18 7 7 14- 46
First Quarter
FGHS – Hunter Branch 73 pass from Cole Mahaney (Jaxson Purdue kick) 7:59
FGHS – Purdue 46-yard field goal 6:05
FGHS – Toby West 72 run (Landon Bebee pass from Mahaney) 4:15
Second Quarter
HHS – Logan Harper 27 pass from Canyen David (Jaxson Whittiker kick) 11:05
HHS – Eric Virgil 46 run (Whittiker kick) 6:43
HHS – Virgil 15 pass from David (Whittiker kick) 4:03
HHS – Virgil 5 pass from David (Whittiker kick) 1:38
FGHS – Seth Rowan 35 pass from Mahaney (Purdue kick) :19
Third Quarter
FGHS – Branch 7 pass from Mahaney (Mahaney kick) 10:24
HHS – Isom Smith 9 run (Whittiker kick) 6:10
HHS – Michael Oeser blocked punt, Cason Albin recovered in endzone (Whittiker kick) 1.53
Fourth Quarter
FGHS – West 2 run (Mahaney kick) 7:13
HHS – Virgil 70 run (Whittiker kick) 7:00
FGHS – West 1 run (Mahaney kick) 2:59
TEAM STATS
FGHSHHS
First Downs 19 16
Rushing yards 58 316
PASS C-A-I 21-38-2 15-23-1
Passing yards 356 141
Penalties-yards 9-125 13-110
Punts-avg. 6-40 7-37
Fumbles-lost 1-0 2-0
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: Hilldale, Virgil 22-280; FGHS, Toby West 19-96
Passing: Hilldale, David 15-23-141-1 (3 TD); FGHS, Mahaney 21-38-356-2 (2 TD).
Receiving: Hilldale, Eric Virgil 3-58 (2 TD), Harper 4-42, Lawson 3-21; Fort Gibson, Waggle 8-136, Branch 6-114 (TD), Rowan 4-77 (TD).
