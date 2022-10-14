SALLISAW – Mason Pickering made his second start at quarterback filling in for an injured Caynen David and all he needed was a little confidence. Once he got some, he made the most of it.
Pickering threw for 156 yards and a touchdown and ran for another as Hilldale rebounded from a tough loss a week ago to route Sallisaw, 49-0, Thursday night at Perry F. Lattimore Stadium.
“I wasn’t really comfortable last week,” Pickering said. “It wasn’t an ideal situation for anyone. I felt more comfortable this week. I watched a lot of quarterback film this week and it really gave me some confidence.”
It wasn’t the best start for Hilldale, now 5-2 and 3-1 in District 4A-4. The Hornets started with drives that ended in a punt and turnover. But then things began to click.
“We started slow,” Pickering said. “But we came out ready to play. We prepared all week for their coverage. We came out confident that we could move the ball.”
Pickering had a choice of receivers. While Eric Virgil was held to under 100 yards rushing, he was the leading receiver with 75 yards on three catches. Pickering also connected with Hayden Pickering four times for 42 yards and Logan Harper twice for 62 yards including a 56-yard touchdown.
Pickering was also one of three runners that helped spark the Hornet ground attack. He rushed for 80 yards and a score.
“I don’t think I have a favorite receiver or play,” Pickering said. “I just go with what’s open. Running is really my forte. I like the physicality.”
While Virgil made big plays catching the ball out of the backfield, he also made his presence felt running the ball. Virgil finished with 76 yards rushing and two scores. Jace Walker led the Hornets with 94 yards on the ground including a 45-yard touchdown.
“We just took what the defense gave us,” said head coach David Blevins. “We’ve got to avoid the slow starts but I thought offensively we did play better. We changed some things and went back to spreading it around more.
“I thought Mason was more comfortable in the pocket. He made some good throws including a great one that we dropped.”
Defensively, Hilldale shut down Sallisaw (0-7, 0-4) the entire game. The Hornets allowed just 114 total yards while getting their first shutout of the season. Harper and Ryker Milton each had an interception with Harper returning one for a score.
“It was important to get the shutout,” Blevins said. “The defense just keeps getting better. We’ve only allowed one touchdown in the last seven quarters.”
Hilldale only led 7-0 after the first quarter. But the Hornets scored three different ways in the second quarter to open the game up.
Virgil’s 6-yard run made it 14-0. Then Lamarion Burton returned a punt 36 yards for a touchdown to give the Hornets a 21-0 lead. Harper put Hilldale ahead by 28 with 35 seconds left in the half with a 28-yard interception return.
