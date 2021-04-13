It was probably a foregone conclusion that the Hilldale Hornets would mercy-rule Tulsa Webster in their District 4A-4 soccer contest Tuesday night.
And they did win 10-0, but it was probably not as decisive a victory as the Hornets would have liked.
It took Hilldale nearly 55 minutes to record their 10 goals in a game they dominated from the outset. The winless Warriors fielded just 10 players for the game, so the Hornets had a man advantage the entire game.
And they rained all kinds of shots on goal. But frustratingly, a vast majority went right to Webster goalkeeper Jeremiah Barnes as Hilldale unloaded 35 shots on goal in first half but led only 3-0 with 10 minutes left in the half.
They got two more goals before intermission to lead 5-0 but the inability to finish was a topic of discussion at halftime according to Hornet coach Conner Schwab.
“We controlled the first half but we talked about going on and finishing and taking advantage of our opportunities and using the corners and keeping it away from the keeper,” he said.
The message apparently got through as it took the Hornets just 15 minutes in the second half to get the final five goals of the game.
The scoring was pretty well spread out for Hilldale as Ryker Milton, Jaxson Whittiker and Alonso Perez all had two goals each while Patrick Murphy and Pearson Weaver each scored once and the other goal was an own-goal by the Warriors (0-6, 0-4) off a cross from Charlie Divelbiss.
The win leaves the Hornets undefeated on the season at 12-0 with a 4-0 district record and sets up what will likely be s showdown for the district championship Friday night when Fort Gibson visits Hornet Stadium.
Girls:
Hilldale 10, Webster 0
The Lady Hornets (8-4, 3-1) finished off Webster (0-6, 0-4) in 35 minutes on Senior Night as a handful of those seniors were responsible for a good chunk of the scoring.
Bella McWilliams led the way for the girls with four goals on the night while fellow senior Christian Carey scored twice and Madi Folsom and Kenzie Hohner each had a goal. The other two Hornet scores came from junior Hagan Baccus.
McWilliams and her family have been an integral part of the Hornet program since its inception. Her father Phil was a coach in the program from the outset and still helps out and her brother Jaden is a senior on the boy’s team.
With just three regular season games left, McWilliams reflected on her time on the pitch for the Lady Hornets.
“My dad got thrown into the soccer program when it first started as an assistant coach and he was responsible for bringing in (Conner) Schwab and Tobi (Ogania),” she said.
“I was on coach Schwab’s first team as a freshman, and it’s been an awesome experience and I’ve gotten to see the program grow and us to make some history when we made the playoffs.”
But with all of those accomplishments McWilliams says there’s still some unfinished business they would like to take care of Friday night.
“We’ve never beat Fort Gibson in all my time here, either boys or girls, and I’m really excited to get to play them,” she said.
“And I think we have a real good shot of winning.”
The game against the Lady Tigers Friday has possibly big playoff implications for Hilldale.
Going into the game, Fort Gibson and Metro Christian are tied for the district lead with Hilldale and Wagoner tied for third. A Lady Hornet win Friday would keep them in the hunt for a home playoff game possibility, depending on how the rest of the season unfolds. A loss would likely relegate them to the road to start the playoffs.
