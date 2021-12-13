Foul trouble — some that was but wasn’t — may well have altered the course of the game for Hilldale in Saturday’s finals of the Okemah Tournament, where the Hornets lost 76-65 to Newcastle for their first loss in five outings.
Hilldale built a 10-4 lead three minutes in on two baskets by Ty O’Neal and 3s by Trey Moore and Brayson Lawson. An 8-0 run by the Racers flipped the advantage and led 17-15 at the end of the quarter.
Hilldale led briefly 20-19 but Conner Boydston hit a 3 for Newcastle to break a 22-all tie, then drew a foul from Lawson in what was ruled his third, sending him to the bench with 4:19 left in the half.
Two more Hornets picked up three fouls in the half, O’Neal with 3:36 left on a charge, and reserve Logan Harper with under a minute to play. In that span, Newcastle outscored Hilldale 14-4 to lead 39-26 at the half.
Hilldale started the third on an 8-0 run. before Lawson drew a foul with 5:05 left, but it was figured out that he only had two fouls in the first half. Lawson fed O’Neal for two, then had a three-point play and a 3 to tie the game at 44. Conner Cottrell’s 3 from the corner gave Hilldale a 47-46 lead with 1:26 left in the quarter.
Newcastle would close the quarter on a 7-2 run and would never trail again.
Lawson would foul out with :49 left. But the impact was felt in that run in the second with both Lawson and O’Neal on the bench. Lawson followed up his 31-point night in the semifinals with 18, but sitting a half a period he shouldn’t have.
“The (officials) told me they got it wrong at the half and he had two fouls,” Hensley said. “Those played (a role) a lot in the first half. With three fouls there’s no way you’re going to let them back out there to pick up a fourth before the half. In the second half, with three, you have a chance to fight back, and we did.”
O’Neal finished with 21 points to lead the Hornets. He also had 10 rebounds. Logan Harper had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Lawson and O’Neal were part of the all-tournament team.
Some area teams did win titles over the weekend — one a major surprise — at least to those that seeded the teams.
The eighth-seeded Okay Mustangs swept their way to the Preston tourney title, beating Preston 46-37 in the finals. Diezel Davis scored 23 points, including five of his six 3s in the second quarter to give the Mustangs a 27-17 halftime lead.
Tito Ramos added 12 points for Okay (5-1), whose only loss so far was a one-point overtime loss at Porter on Dec. 2. Davis and Duckee Swimmer gave Okay two members on the all-tournament team.
“It was our first time in the tournament, we’d played two games, nobody knew us and we hadn’t scrimmaged anybody in it. Honestly we didn’t know what we were able to do yet," said Okay coach Chad Clark. "We thought we were bracket-busters in beating Rejoice, supposedly the 1 seed then we beat Okmulgee and we saw their first game, and I was thinking, if we lose, at least we got the upset with Rejoice.
"We get up 20 on them early and win and now we’re like we’re here, let’s go see if we can hang with these boys."
Clark has a team minus any seniors and largely led by freshmen and sophomores.
“I thought we had something to build into something good. That might come about earlier than we thought,” Clark said. “But I’m not going to get too over-confident. It’s a long season.”
Porter (4-0) won the boys championship at Porum, beating Panama 52-49. Kejuan Reynolds had 14 of his 18 points in the first half, which had Porter up 30-29. Caden Willard had 15 points and Adrian Vega 11.
At Henryetta Wilson, Samantha Shanks scored 22 points and Morgan Carter 11 to lead Webbers Falls to a 52-23 win over the tournament host and tournament championship. Webbers (4-0) opened with a 20-3 first quarter, Shanks scoring 10.
Runner-ups included Wagoner boys and girls at the J.T. Dixon Tournament in Haskell. The Bulldogs led Keys 34-18 before collapsing in the fourth thanks in part to seven turnovers and lost 40-37. The Lady Bulldogs also lost in the finals to Keys, 55-46, despite 14 from Cambri Pawpa.
Kiefer girls kept Warner from making it an area sweep in Preston, winning 58-46. Alexis Fowler led Warner (4-1) with 16 against the 3A No. 5 squad.
Muskogee boys were third at Tahlequah, beating Bixby 73-52 in a rematch of a regional playoff encounter a year ago. Other third-place finishers included Checotah boys at Haskell, rallying to beat Berryhill 56-46 behind Montana Warrior’s 21 points; Webbers Falls, a 44-32 winner over Midway led by Daylan Jarrard with 13 polints, and Porum boys, a 44-37 winner over Hulbert; and Porter girls, 67-23 over Oaks at Porum as Raylee Allison led with 21.
Consolation (fifth-place) winners were Hilldale girls at Okemah, Braggs boys and girls at Arkoma and Oktaha girls at Wilburton.
See the Saturday roundup for game details on all contests.
