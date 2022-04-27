Everything held together for Hilldale in game one of their Class 4A bi-district series.
That can’t be said for the second game.
Now, with a bunch of ailing arms left around, the Hornets are in deep survival mode with the best-of-three rubber game Thursday, following a 4-0 win and a 6-5 loss to the Cleveland Tigers at the Hornets’ diamond on Wednesday.
Mired in a funk in recent weeks (they’ve won two of their last nine) and three pitchers sidelined, the Hornets got what they needed in game one. Kielton Siedlik got out of three two-on jams while giving up just four hits. He struck out 11 in getting the complete-game win.
Meanwhile, the collective team got energized early by a couple of key plays.
Korben Bennett, who reached on a wild pitch third strike in the first for Cleveland, tried to take third on Jiovani Delgado’s single, but was cut down when shortstop Evan Smith took centerfielder Joey Myers throw on the relay and fired to Cole Leach for the tag at the base.
In the bottom half of the inning, Caynen David led off with a shot over the center fielder to the wall and as he attempted to take third on the hit, the throw in sailed into the dugout, sending him home with the first run.
The other boost came when Leach parked a 2-2 shot under the scoreboard beyond the left field wall, making it 4-0 after David singled and Smith was hit by a pitch. It was his third long ball of the year.
“I stayed with it on the outside corner and just made contact on it,” the 6-foot-2 freshman said. “Along with those early plays it definitely had us going, just small steps at a time. But we didn’t do much after that.”
In all, Hilldale had eight hits in the opener, but most of the production was from two Hornets. Leach was 3-for-3. He also singled to left in the first and to right in the sixth. David finished 3-for-4 with a single to center in the third and an infield single in the fifth before striking out in the seventh.
That lack of production throughout the lineup would cost them in game two. They had fewer hits — just five, and David’s 3-for-5 made up most of them.
Mason Pickering’s sacrifice fly in the Hornets first brought home Caynen David, who singled to left to open the game as Hilldale batted as the visitor in the second game. David made it 2-for-2 with a triple to the gap in right and scored in a wild pitch.
Leach, who had given up one hit through three, got into trouble in the fourth after notching his seventh strikeout in Mason Lowery after a leadoff walk to Kylen Thomas. Harlen Roberts and Ronnie Roberts both singled, and Conner Hambright’s single to center scored Thomas but resulted in a force at second. Leadoff batter Kyler Kauk drew a walk to load the bases.
Hornets coach Nathan Frisby summoned for David, and Jayden Dunham smacked a two-run single to give Cleveland the lead, 3-2.
It stayed that way until Pickering doubled home Smith, who tripled with one out, to tie in in the sixth. It didn’t stay that way long.
Kauk doubled off David to regain the lead in the sixth after the left-hander had issued back to back one out walks. Then Dunham’s second two-run single made it 6-3.
Hilldale had one last chance. Austin Fletcher and Aiden Jenkins walked off Kauk to start the inning off. That brought Bennett in to pitch, and Chandler Wood popped out in foul territory for the first out. Myers’ grounder forced Jenkins at second, but the relay to first was way off, scoring Fletcher, then David doubled home Myers.
Smith then flied out to left to end the game.
It would appear the likely starter on Thursday is Chad Parks. Fletcher (elbow) hasn’t thrown since April 11 against Cushing and Smith (shoulder issues) worked an inning in relief April 15 vs. Claremore but his last start was March 29 against Bristow. A freshman who looked solid early, Asa Spradley, has been shelved with his own arm issues.
“We’ll see who is feeling OK. I’m not going to run someone out to get them hurt,” Frisby said, his squad 18-13. “We’re facing an all-hands-on-deck situation. Hopefully we can find a way to get through it. I had hoped we could limit us to two guys today and get out of this with two wins and give these other guys a week more to heal up before regionals.
“But we have to have more consistent at-bats. We haven’t had that, maybe a couple of guys at a time, but if we get that today, we win both and have that opportunity to maybe heal up.”
The split put Cleveland at 9-14.
