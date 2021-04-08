Patrick Murphy’s goal with about two minutes to play kept Hilldale boys unbeaten in 4A-4 soccer with a 1-0 home win against Metro Christian on Thursday.
The Hornets are 11-0 and 3-0 in district, remaining tied with Fort Gibson. Those two square off next Friday at Hilldale, but the Hornets have Senior Night on Tuesday against Webster prior to then.
“We had opportunities throughout the game. Metro (6-4, 1-1) was extremely organized defensively and did a really great job against us,” said Hilldale coach Connor Schwab. “It was a nail-biter.”
Colton Morgan had four saves at goal.
In the girls’ matchup, Hilldale (7-4, 2-1) fell behind 2-0 in the first half and gave up a penalty kick goal in the second half, falling to the unbeaten Chargers (11-0, 3-0), who have a Stillwater Cup title to their credit this season.
“We had a couple of position mistakes we’ll work on as a team,” Schwab said. “Hats off to them. I thought we gave great effort for 80 minutes.”
