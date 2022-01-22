FORT GIBSON — It wasn’t until the 4:03 mark in the second quarter when the Fort Gibson Lady Tigers sank their first field goal of the game.
It came courtesy of senior Jenna Whiteley’s 3-pointer from the left wing and Fort Gibson trailed Stilwell 14-9. From that point, the Lady Tigers closed out the quarter on a 17-2 run and a 23-16 lead at halftime and went on to a 44-36 semifinal win in the Old Fort Classic.
Fort Gibson (15-3) will take on the Inola Lady Longhorns at 7 p.m. tonight.
Sydney Taylor led all scorers with 21 points and collected her second consecutive double-double with 15 rebounds on the night to keep the Lady Tigers pointed in the right direction.
“We finally settled down. I think that we were too eager, too hyped up early, then we started hitting our shots,” said Taylor. “They were coming hard at us and forced us to get on better.”
“Sydney went into beast mode tonight for us. She exploited the post position on them,” said Lady Tiger coach Scott Lowe. “It’s not uncommon for her to have a double-double, but to pull down that many rebounds is pretty astounding.”
Fort Gibson limped through the first 10 minutes of the game on the back of free throws to keep them in the game while the Lady Indians built a 8-4 lead at the end of one quarter and held a 14-6 lead with 4:33 to go in the second quarter.
That’s when the Lady Tigers found their spark. After Whiteley drained the 3-pointer to pull within 14-9, Kenzie Snell came off the bench for a 3-poniter of her own, then Taylor sank five free-throws and a bucket. After that Addy Whiteley closed out with the quarter with a pair of steals and six points for a 23-16 halftime lead.
The Lady Tigers never trailed again.
By the beginning of the fourth quarter Fort Gibson had built a 34-24 lead after Feather TwoSheilds dropped in her only bucket of the night to open the final stanza but gave the Lady Tigers another jumpstart.
From there on out, Fort Gibson was on cruise control on the back of seven free-throws.
“I think we maybe were a little bit amped up tonight and they are a good team, a lot of our girls know their girls, I think that added to it a bit,” said Lowe. “Give our girls credit, we changed up some things and I think I made some adjustment mistakes early but we overcame.”
Addy Whitley added 10 points and eight rebounds, along with five steals on the night.
Inola beat Roland 39-32 in the other semifinal.
"We lost to Inola earlier in the year and we want to avenge that loss," said Taylor. "We match up well with them and I think we will be ready for them this time."
Boys: Fort Gibson 65, Okay 39
Jaiden Graves led a balanced Fort Gibson attack as he had 10 points and nine rebounds, and Jaxon Blunt added 10 and Blane Scott 11 points and eight rebounds as the Tigers outlasted a young Okay Mustangs 65-39 in the boys semi-final game at the Old Fort Classic Friday night.
Fort Gibson (10-3) will play Inola tonight at 8:30 p.m. for the tournament championship. Inola beat Stilwell 73-53. Okay will play Stilwell for third place at 5:30 PM.
“To be a good team we have to be very unselfish with the ball and I think we were very balanced and unselfish tonight,” said Tiger coach Todd Dickerson. “Jaiden had a very nice game, he was hurt for much of the season last year and he’s starting to get in to his game.”
The young Mustangs (13-5) were ready to go toe to toe with the experienced Tigers team as the teams settled on a 11-7 difference at the end of one quarter, with Fort Gibson holding the edge behind three 3-pointers.
It took until the 5:00 mark of the second quarter for the Tigers to come alive, but when they did, they home team went on a 11-3 run to blow open a close game. Seven players contributed scoring-wise in the second quarter.
Graves stepped up his game in the second half, scoring eight of his 10 points with two steals.
“I drove more to the basket tonight,” said Graves. “My teammates were able to find me open and we moved the ball well tonight as a team.”
On the other hand, the Mustangs were paced by freshman Diezel Davis’ 15 points. But the Tigers defense was to much for Okay to overcome.
“I think we were a bit intimidated by their size inside,” said Okay coach Chad Clark. “We didn’t play as hard inside the paint as we normally do and when you give up the inside game, you loose your outside game.
“This game was a very good learning experience for our team. We will learn a lot and use this game to get better come playoffs.”
Offensively for the Tigers, they ended the night shooting over 50 percent on the night and dominating in rebounds, 35-20.
“We came out more focused tonight,” said Dickerson. “We played their outside game very well and that led to advantages on the inside.”
