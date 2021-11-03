It seemed easy.
When Jarod Mendenhall, Muskogee’s superintendent, approached me at a basketball game last winter about a celebration of Indian Bowl’s great players in some sort of all-time team concept, the answer was, “I think we can pull it off.”
Then the mere math of it all set in.
There were 83 years of football there, culminating, at least we think so, with Friday’s home finale against Ponca City. That is the plan of those in charge of construction, which has accelerated in recent weeks.
Add 13 years of Manual Training teams occupying space there, and you have 96 teams.
Take just one player from those 96 and it’s an 11-man unit on the field times almost nine — maybe the number of players on a Broken Arrow roster.
Starting with a committee made up of people who have over time been connected to covering the teams via broadcast or print, a previous athletic director, and following consultations with several former coaches, we came up with a list of finalists per position. Maybe a few that didn’t make the cut should have. Again, one player per team is 96, and while you think a player per year might have been the way to go, what do you do with the state championship teams?
Indian Jack Jacobs, arguably the greatest Rougher of all time, left campus before Indian Bowl was built. Same with Pete Smith, Muskogee’s first All-American, or DeLoyd Reed and Albert Schoats, both of whom played for Manual when home was called the old Athletic Park, a facility used for baseball and football where the Civic Center now stands.
Do you pick 96? You could. But imagine the disappointment of the 97th. Do you take an open ballot to the public? Those, by practice in today’s digital world, can tend to be popularity contests with a blank sheet.
Then there’s the issue of the guys and their classmates who have passed on to the great beyond. The seniors of the first team of 1939 would be 100 now. Few today can name all of the B-boys, those who Paul Young took to state titles and some that Bud Wilkinson took to national titles, All-American status, and a legendary win streak, without a visual nudge.
Where you the people and the committee differ, the committee leaned toward representing those of generations whose numbers have dwindled. Although in the public vote, one of those, a guard — a guard who was a Heisman Trophy finalist playing at that very spot— was the top vote-getter among offensive linemen.
The other component of history lost is how newspapers have over time handled stats. The games weren’t always a game of numbers. On researching the various all-state teams that were used as a major component of evaluation, it was only around the 1980s that statistics accompanied those stories. Sadly, no statistical bible has been preserved at Muskogee. Records were at times word of mouth. Kind of like the Bible itself evolved.
Some of Manual Training’s greatest years were prior to their shift to Indian Bowl in 1957 and through 1969, the last one being a state runner-up finish. The committee members found an five-time all-pro in the Canadian Football League in our research, and he made the team.
In 96 seasons of football, there are most definitely more great players than room on what we decided was the way to go in this process. From a finalist list determined by the committee, the committee and the public were then allowed a coach, two quarterbacks, three running backs, three receivers, five offensive linemen, five defensive linemen. four linebackers, four defensive backs and two kicking specialists.
Voters had a write-in option. Not one was submitted.
But even of those, the concrete tunnels of Indian Bowl will still be testaments to them. They’ll always be. While varsity football is done there after this week, the stadium will remain for underclassmen and other sports. The blood, sweat, and tears will hover over it, watching the young ones.
Hopefully, the ghosts of the past will travel to the soon-to-be completed stadium at Rougher Village, remembering that once a Rougher, or Bulldog, always Muskogee.
Congratulations to those so honored.
• QB: PRINCE MCJUNKINS
All-Conference in the 1980s, two-time Missouri Valley Conference Offensive Player of the Year and firs tin NCAA history to rush for 2,000 and pass for 4,000 yards. Played with Ottawa Roughriders in CFL.
@ QB: RELL LEWIS
Combined 2,100 yards rushing and passing in 2005 and 1,500 in 2006 missing games due to injury. Quarterback of two semifinal teams. Played at University of Kansas as a member of two bowl teams.
# QB: EDDIE CROWDER
State champion QB in 1948, All-State, then All-American at Oklahoma as part of first national championship team.
• RB: GLENN BELL
Rushed for 5,221 yards in his career with a state title in 1986. Played at OU, Bally’s HS All-American and Jim Thorpe Award winner as state’s top player.
@ RB: SETH LITTRELL
All-state RB/LB in 1996, went on to play fullback at the University of Oklahoma and won a national championship in 2000.
@ RB: PETE RICHARDSON
926 yards in four games as senior before a season-ending knee injury, 1,700 yards and 29 TDs as a junior. Played RB at Texas Tech before being moved to DB.
# RB: JIM LITTRELL
All-state fullback who led the state in rushing and scoring in 1970 and 1971, member of OU’s 1974 national championship team.
# RB: BOB BURRIS
All-State RB in 1951,member of 1950 national championship team, played in 1952 Oil Bowl.
• WR: JAMEEL OWENS
Three-year starter at Muskogee, part of three semifinal teams. Had 994 yards his senior year, was named Parade All-American and Army-Navy All-American. Went on to play at Oklahoma and then Tulsa.
• WR: JOE RECTOR
Played for two state champions at Muskogee from 1953-54, All-State in 1954. Three-year letterman at OU and part of two national title teams.
• WR: JASON FREEMAN
All-state receiver at Muskogee in the 90s, would play tight end at Oklahoma.
• OL: KURT BURRIS
Two-way performer and all-stater on both sides. First winner of Muskogee’s Pete Smith Award as outstanding player and member of two state title teams. Oil Bowl participant. Heisman Trophy runner-up as a guard in 1954 and National Player of the Year by two entitles. Inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2000. Drafted by NFL’s Cleveland Browns.
• OL: TERRY WEBB
Played both at Manual and Muskogee, part of MHS’s first integrated class in 1970. Was all-conference and all-state and member of OU’s 1974 and 1975 national championship teams. Kodak All-American in 1975, All-Big Eight in 1974 and 1975.
@ OL: RON FREEMAN
All-State lineman in 1964 who went on to play at Oklahoma State.
• OL: PAUL BURRIS
All-State twice at Muskogee, OU’s first three-time All-American (1946-48), drafted by Green Bay in NFL.
@ OL: STEVE POLLARD
1998 All-State selection who signed with Langston but tragically died of heart attack prior to the end of his senior year at MHS.
# OL: VIRGIL BOLINGER
1951 All-State guard, consensus All-American in 1955, played in CFL and NFL.
# OL: EDISON HARRINGTON
Manual grad in 1957, played at Langston then had a 12-year Canadian Football League career, making all-league in 1968, 1969 and 1970.
• P/K: SAMMY HENRY
All-state then standout at University of Tulsa, setting team records in scoring in 1971 and 1972, a—MissourI Valley Conference and draftee of the Houston Oilers.
@ P/K: PRESTON SOPER
Two-time All-Phoenix selection (2010, 2012) who averaged 38 yards per punt and had a 53-yard field goal at Indian Bowl. Played for Tulsa.
# P/K: KENT LASHLEY
1962 All-Stater and Oil Bowl participant, played at NSU and drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs.
• DL: STACY MCGEE
Part of three semifinal teams (2005-07), All-Phoenix’s Defensive Player of Year in 2007, Male Athlete of Year and All-Decade team. Played at Oklahoma and drafted by Oakland Raiders in 2013, spending four seasons there before signing five-year contract with Washington.
• DL: ROBERT THOMAS
In 2008 was All-Phoenix Defensive Player of the Year, member of two state semifinalist teams in his previous two seasons. Went on to play at Coffeyville (Kan.) for two seasons before transferring to Arkansas, where he was starting as a senior before breaking a leg at mid-season. Despite that, he went on to sign a free agent deal with Washington and played with multiple NFL squads - Seattle, New England, New York Giants, Carolina, Miami and Buffalo.
• DL: DEREK BURTON
Two-time All-Phoenix selection and member of All-Decade Team of 2000s; SuperPrep All-American; Was selected on three All-State teams his senior year and and eventual four-year letterman at Oklahoma State and a starter in 2004 Cotton Bowl.
@ DL: TRAMAL IVY
Two-time All-Phoenix selection (2012-13) who set school single-season sacks record with 19 in 2013. Member of All-Phoenix All-Decade Team of 2010s
• DL:MAX BOYDSTON
Member of Roughers’ 1948 state team, consensus All-American at Oklahoma in 1954; Lineman of Year by Washington Touchdown Club. Drafted third in 1955 draft by Chicago Cardinals and played i the AFL from 1955-62.
# DL: TERRON MANNING
1985 All-Stater and member of Max Emfinger All-American Team; was second-team All Big Eight and honorable mention All-American while at Oklahoma.
• LB: JEROME LEDBETTER
1980 All-Star by class, led Roughers to a district title, three-year letterman at Oklahoma where he played running back.
@ LB: ARTHER MCNAC
District defensive player of the year in 2000 who played both at NEO and North Texas.
@ LB: PHIL GIVENS
All-state and 1971 grad who played linebacker and cornerback and earned reputation as one of the most feared tacklers in Muskogee football lore, and part of Muskogee’s only undefeated regular season squad in school history.
• LB: PRESTON CARPENTER
All-state selection at LB; Member of Oil Bowl team in 1941, 1955 All-Southwest Conference selection and team’s most valuable player at HB; First-round pick of the Cleveland Browns and Pro-Bowl selection with Pittsburgh.
# LB: SETH LITTRELL
All-state RB/LB in 1996, went on to play fullback at the University of Oklahoma and won a national championship in 2000.
# LB: JEFF LEE
All-State in 1980. Played collegiately at Oklahoma State.
• DB: KAMREN CURL
All-Phoenix selection in 2016 three-year lockdown cornerback who was rarely thrown at; had 89 tackles and six pass breakups as senior with two of his three interceptions returned for TDs. Three-year starter at Arkansas who declared for NFL draft as junior and started as a rookie for Washington.
• DB: JOEY BALLARD
Playing both running back and cornerback before going to running back at MissouriSouthern, holds MSSU career record for punt returns and most career punt return yards, and most career kickoff returns.
• DB: TY WILLIAMS
All-Phoenix as a junior with an area-best nine interceptions. Multiple D1 offers heading into an injury-plagued senior season in 2020. Signed with Oklahoma State.
@ DB: DONALD CRINER
Known for his reckless abandon, he was a corner as well as quarterback on 1986 state championship team and 1985 runner-up. Played collegiately on defense at Southeastern Oklahoma
# DB: MICHAEL PLEASANT
Dominant two-way athlete in football and also track, state long jump champ 1972-74. Member of 1974 and 1975 national champions and 1976 Orange Bowl champs. Played in NFL with Oakland, Los Angeles Rams and San Diego Chargers.
@ COACH: RON FREEMAN
154-97 record as head coach with one state championship team in 1986 and a runner-up in 1985.
# COACH: PAUL YOUNG
116-35-5 from 1947 to 1961 and state titles in 1948 and 1950.
• Unanimous selection. #Committee selection. @Public vote
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.