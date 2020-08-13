Like much of the rest of society, life on the football practice field in the Covid-19 era is anything but normal.
The Muskogee Roughers have discovered that as they wrap up their first week of sanctioned preseason football practice.
“Maybe one of the biggest changes for us has been in how we handle hydration during practice,” said Roughers head coach Rafe Watkins, starting his seventh year at the helm. “We used to just let the kids go get a drink and have a big water break. But now the coaches or the trainers are the only ones who handle the water bottles.”
Temperatures are taken and the players have to go in and get their equipment and exit the locker room. No loitering around in groups. They are also now required to wear a mask when they enter and leave the building.
“Now that the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association has given the go-ahead to play, we’ve just told our kids to be smart about what they do,” Watkins said. “Don’t go to parties. Don’t do anything where you might get infected.
“We’ve been cleaning, sanitizing and preaching to the kids since we started Summer Pride in June and, knock on wood, we haven’t had any positive cases among football players so far.”
With no spring practice and just Summer Pride workouts during the summer, preparing for the upcoming season has been made more difficult to patch holes.
While Muskogee has some talented skill players returning such as Oklahoma State commit Ty Williams along with Isaiah Givens and Caleb Webb, the entire offensive and defensive lines will have to be replaced.
“Not having the kind of practices in the spring and summer that we usually have has really hurt us in not only being able to more quickly identify who those replacements will be, but also to help develop a cohesiveness between the line and the rest of the offense in particular,” said Watkins.
“I think we have a pretty good idea of what the defensive line will look like at this point but we still have probably eight or so guys in the running to go on the offensive side.”
The offensive work load will have to shift some for the 2020 season according to Watkins. Last season the Roughers relied on Jimmie Coleman to carry 20-25 times a game because he didn’t play defense.
But with Williams, Givens and Webb all playing both ways, Watkins is hopeful that sophomore Brandon Tolbert, who saw some valuable playing time at the end of last season, can pick up some of the slack.
Watkins feels a lot of questions will be answered next Friday when the Roughers scrimmage at Jenks against the Trojans who are expected to be in midst of the Class 6AI title hunt again this year.
The season begins two weeks from tonight with the first three games on the road against talented opponents according to Watkins.
The opener is against Bishop McGuiness
“Similar to us in that they lost some talented players and also feature a standout quarterback in three-year starter Luke Tarman, who rushed for over 1,200 yards last season.”
Next is Bentonville (Ark.) West which figures to be in the top five of Arkansas’ Class 7A this year. Following an off week is another road trip, to Coweta.
“They’re supposed to have one of their best teams in several years,” said Watkins.
Those road trips will require adjustments due to the times as well.
“Travel during the COVID era will also require masks on during the bus ride with the windows down and getting people to the game site ahead of time to spray down our locker room prior to our arrival among other things,” Watkins said.
Muskogee will start district play with their home opener Sept. 25 against Putnam City West.
