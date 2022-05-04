The seeds of Lou Dawkins’ rise to his new job as head boys basketball coach at Muskogee High School were sown when he took on the task of heading up the Rougher Youth Sports Academy, a elementary school based sports activities organization.
But the path for Dawkins to get here is a tapestry of events that trace back to his beginnings as a youth basketball player in Saginaw, Mich.
“Basketball got me off the streets,” he said Wednesday, just hours before he was formally approved for the job by the MPS Board of Education. “I had to walk through three or four gangs just to get to my middle school.”
He thrived at the game, eventually signing at the University of Tulsa. He ranks in the top 10 in assists (339) and steals (176) but is perhaps best revered for his corner 3 that helped the Golden Hurricane defeat Oklahoma State in the 1994 Sweet Sixteen.
There, he met Latricia Vaughn, a Muskogee native who became his wife and is now the principal at the Sixth-Seventh Grade Academy at Ben Franklin. They would have their first child, Christian, while in college.
Dawkins would return to his hometown, first as an assistant coach for six seasons, then seven as the head coach where he was 149-28 with two state titles.
Christian played for him. His second son, Dorian, was an up-and-comer in the sport, or as his dad said, was about to be given “the keys to the Bentley.” Both were also advanced academically.
“I’m not saying this because I was his father, but I saw it on him when he was 3, just his skill level at that point,” Lou recalled. “He won every elementary city championship. When you won a city championship in Saginaw, it meant something. He wanted to be the first player to transfer and win championships at every middle school there.”
And he did. One of those title games his dad missed due to coaching his own game. “Fans came over to ours afterward and were like ‘you wouldn’t believe what Dorian just did, like 40 points and 16 assists and he didn’t even play the fourth quarter.”
AAU at 14 was for Dorian a waste of time unless he was playing up in age groups. Dad had him on his 17-under team with Mike Costello and Kenny Kaminski, both of whom would wind up playing at Michigan State.
During a summer game in Indiana that year, Dorian was going against a team and an opposing guard named Yogi Ferrell, who played collegiately at Indiana and had several stops with NBA teams, the last being Sacramento last season. He was in high school one of the top guards in the country.
Down 20 at the half and after what dad recalled as a “Lou Dawkins chewing out,” Dorian finished with 48 points, 17 assists and 12 rebounds.
“He looked at me after that talk and said ‘Dad, I got you,’” Lou said.
Dorian died suddenly on the court two weeks later of heart-related issues.
It drove a cold, hard wedge through his dad’s heart.
“I had coached so many players, not just from my city but Flint, Detroit, and I saw them venture off to college,” Lou said. “I wanted that moment. I wanted to be sitting in the room. I knew he was a special talent, and just like that, he’s taken.”
Christian witnessed it all. Barely out of high school he started a Dorian Styles Dawkins Foundation as well as a scholarship fund at Saginaw High, which will end with its consolidation with Saginaw’s rival school due to declining enrollment.
That showed his acumen for marketing. He also was making AAU team sponsorship deals, getting the first Under Armour sponsored team in the midwest. He bypassed college and became a sports agent and eventually founded Par-Lay Sports and Entertainment. Its current clientele includes guard Fred VanVleet, who signed a four-year, $85 million extension with the Toronto Raptors in November, and guard Malik Beasley, who signed a four-year, $60 million deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Yet in his rise, he was among a group of 10 found guilty in an investigation involving conspiracy to bribe top college coaches to get them to steer NBA-bound athletes to favored handlers. An appeals process acquitted him of some charges.
The prosecution resulted from a criminal investigation that exposed how financial advisers and business managers paid tens of thousands of dollars to college coaches and athletes’ families to steer top high school players to top colleges, sometimes with the help of apparel makers who signed sponsorship deals with schools. During the trial, universities were portrayed by prosecutors as victims of greedy financial advisers and coaches while defense lawyers asserted that the schools were complicit in any corruption that occurred in 2016 and 2017.
The case is documented by HBO in “The Scheme,” released in 2020. It implicated LSU coach Will Wade and Arizona’s Sean Miller. Wade was fired by LSU in March over significant misconduct found by the NCAA.
Christian is expected to be released in August.
“It irks me every single second that he’s sitting in prison because he was giving young black men money that I think they truly deserved,” Lou said. “The way it all went down, it’s a tragedy. I will continue to say this is the most racial sports scheme in American history. They prosecuted every black man, every black coach, and sent them to prison while the white coaches continue to coach, continue to make millions of dollars.”
Lou remembers watching TNT basketball analysts Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal talking about how they got paid in college “jokingly, but it was the truth. People don’t want to believe that. But now they got this NIL. I’ve said it before, every athlete in this country ought to have a photo of Christian in their locker because he’s the main reason these athletes are getting paid now.”
Then there’s his youngest son, Elijah, 6.
After the birth of his daughter Hailee, Lou chose to get a vasectomy. When Dorian died, the sense of loss motivated him to seek a reversal. The $20,000 cost wasn’t covered by insurance. But learned that the doctor that delivered Christian offered reversals for $2,500. He had the operation, and twice, Latricia got pregnant and miscarried.
The third time, she went through a high risk pregnancy center in Naperville, Ill., about 50 miles from where Lou was coaching at Northern Illinois. Issues with high blood pressure necessitated it, and during the pregnancy, Lou’s mother, had a massive stroke and died.
“They were like mother-daughter and I knew that was going to add to her stress,” he said. “I sent her to her sister’s to be near the doctors.”
One night, he got the call. They were going to have to do an emergency C section due to complications. At 1-pound, 6 ounces, Elijah came into the world and after a 98-day stay in the newborn intensive care unit, both mom and child were home.
Lou would eventually move from Northern Illinois to Cleveland State to work under Dennis Felton for three seasons. Felton, a one-time Tulsa assistant, is now an associate head coach at George Mason, a job he landed after his dismissal at Cleveland State, along with his entire staff.
That firing took place in mid-summer and Dawkins decided it was too late to try and land another college opportunity.
“Latricia asked if I would bring her back home to Muskogee,” he said. “A friend of mine knew (athletic director Jason) Parker and two days later, she was here, a week later I’ve moving our home there.”
He then took hold of the RYSA. His youngest son became a part of it, and even in his new job, he’ll still retain oversight of the youth program.
“Until I got here I had never been around a community that didn’t have an in-school program for athletics,” he said. “My wife has always talked about the talent here and I thought she was talking junk, but I’ve seen it. I want to work to help them live out their dreams.”
And it’s a community he’s come to embrace.
“When I got to Tulsa to play basketball, I remember calling my father the second day of class saying I wanted to transfer. I had never been around white people in my life,” he said. “This community has all backgrounds. For me to be able to relate to every one of these kids. it’s special. I feel like I grew up here now.”
It launched his life in a different direction.
“My dream was to coach college. Coaching in AAU I saw Jim Boeheim, Coach K, those guys, all sitting on the side. I wanted to be one of those guys,” he said. “But when I went, I wasn’t in control any more. It took me a long time to adjust. I learned a lot. When coach Felton got fired, I wasn’t happy he lost his job but it was my way to get out. I was hurting for a long time over Dorian. I kept it all in.
“Elijah came and it gave me a rebirth.”
Not to mention a new job.
