FORT GIBSON — It seemed appropriate that on Senior Night at Leo Donahue Stadium that the three first half goals by the Fort Gibson Tigers were scored by seniors as the Tigers routed Catoosa 8-0 Tuesday night.
Jose Estrada, Hunter Harris and Gavin Mosteller netted the first goals of the night as the Tigers totally dominated the Indians, outshooting them 26-1 in the game.
“Overall I was glad with the win,” said coach Todd Friend.
“We were able to get all of our seniors in the game except for Rylee Davis (who got hurt in the Holland Hall tournament last weekend). We got some other guys some goals and we got everyone lots of playing time.”
The ORU-bound Estrada had a big night as he had three goals and two assists and junior Seth Rowan had a pair of goals for the Tigers.
Estrada got things rolling for Fort Gibson with 15 minutes gone in the first half as he took a centering pass from Scout Taylor, who got the assist, and put it past the keeper from 18 yards out.
Estrada was on the assist end on the second goal as he found Harris open 10 yards in front of the goal, and he put it in the upper right corner for goal number two.
Mosteller capped the first half scoring after settling a throw in and nailing a shot from the top of the box.
Fort Gibson continued to play in the Catoosa end of the field in the second half with five more scores including a goal in the final five minutes by Jaxon Perdue.
Dax Friend was also credited with an assist after a pass to Rowan in the box that was headed, deflected by the goalie and knocked back in by Rowan.
The Tigers begin district play Thursday as they travel to Tulsa Webster and Friend feels like his team is about where they need to be.
“We’ve got a few things we still need to work on tactically and a little technically like our first touches and things like that,” he said.
“We learned a little more about ourselves in that tournament last weekend and we’ll see where that takes us.”
Girls:Fort Gibson 8,Catoosa 0
As in the boys game, the Fort Gibson goalkeepers could have had a picnic in the goal box and not been bothered.
Catoosa got no shots on goal in the game while the Lady Tigers racked up 37 shots on the night. And again on Senior night it was senior Albany Adair who had the big game with a hat trick.
But several of the Lady Tigers were a part of the scoring parade as well. Fort Gibson scored nearly as many goals in this one game as they had in their four previous wins combined which was an area coach Billy Whitehead had expressed some concerns about earlier.
“It was nice to see us putting in some goals in bigger numbers but our shooting percentage is still not where it needs to be,” said Whitehead.
“It was one of those games where we could lighten up a little and have a little fun but still work on some of things that we need to fix. We’ll grind through practice tomorrow and work on some of those things and get ready to start district play on Thursday.”
Besides Adair, other Lady Tigers getting goals were Ryan Contreras, Baylor Young, Klaire Downey on a penalty kick, Kenzie Snell and Lainey Stach while Sydney Taylor, Reese Webb and Mattie McCroskey each had an assist and Lauren Undaunted added two.
The Lady Tigers attack hammered Catoosa all evening with three Fort Gibson shots ricocheting off the cross bar and Catoosa goal keeper Jalya Lucas making excellent saves (20 in total) that prevented several more goals.
