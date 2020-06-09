Dirk Walden’s grown accustomed to challenging starts.
At Preston in his first year there, 2009, he won a Class A title with an entirely new group of starters and went on to finals berths in 2011, 2015 and 2016. He inherited a similar situation two years ago at Red Oak, but that year produced just eight wins, followed the following year by an area quarterfinal berth.
Now, he takes over an Oktaha boys program that, while four starters return, won’t be in the gym much between now and the start of the season, thanks to the COVID-19 restrictions and a fall baseball season that will extend into October.
“It’ll be real hard not having a summer to get to know them and then with baseball, I expect us to make a deep run there, so the first part of the year will be a challenge,” Walden said.
Again, nothing new.
“Things fell our way that first year at Preston. We started out unranked, we were able to work our way in, got a decent playoff draw, hit big shots and the rest is kind of history,” he said. “We had a rugged schedule at Red Oak and were really young but those guys improved last year and have a good chance of getting back this year.”
His familiarity with the Tigers is through watching a couple games last year. Oktaha was 15-13 and was eliminated in the regional consolation finals.
“We played those kids (who are starters) in junior high and was real familiar with them, and my son plays travel ball with a kid from there,” he said.
Both his boys, entering fifth and eighth grade, play both basketball and baseball. He also has a girl in kindergarten.
“It’s a good overall school, both athletically and academically and it’s a chance to wind up coaching my own there soon,” he said.
