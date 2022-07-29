Prentice Joseph spent a couple of years playing linebacker at Bacone College.
The native of Pasadena, Texas, a suburb of Houston, used that time to become familiar with a community he would eventually serve as a high school football coach — first as Zac Ross’s assistant at Porter before succeeding him as head coach for three seasons.
Then came a move to Muskogee last season to be defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator that was launched out of conversations created from the happenstance of crossing paths with Roughers head coach Travis Hill at a coaches clinic in early 2021.
“I’ve been watching Muskogee football since 2010,” Joseph said this week. “Even in bad years they had athletes and I knew you always have a chance, you just have to put the pieces together.
“I wasn’t looking to leave Porter. But when they hired Travis, he’s a guy who has done that before in urban areas. I knew he had the chance and over a course of several back-and-forth conversations with him, I decided to jump in and help him out.”
Hill’s coaching background includes a state title at Class 5A East Central and being part of Broken Arrow’s state championship as a defensive coordinator, a job he had after his first stop at Muskogee including the 2016 semifinal run in Class 6AII.
Joseph already had a feel for Muskogee.
“I get my hair cut here and you learn a lot about the community in a barber shop,” he said. “One thing I’ve learned is if you’re not related to the kids on the team you don’t know who they are, because you don’t see them except during football season. As a program, you want everyone in the city to come to the games, but when the season’s over, what do you do for those people?”
Thus another side to his job was added, overseeing community service. Every other month, there’s outreach efforts ranging from Azalea Festival cleanup to bike race relief stations to shaking the Salvation Army bell at Christmas.
“As a community we have to help each other. It doesn’t matter if you’re white, black or brown, Muskogee is Muskogee,” he said. “If we help each other, everything will be better. The city needs to move in a more positive light and if we move together, it’s possible to make a lot of change for the better.”
Joseph found college homes for seven players at Porter over three seasons, one of the football guys through a baseball route. But the experience gained in this respect is being put to use here. Seven off this squad have received at least one offer already — Jamarian Ficklin, Kayden McGee, Jayden Bell, DeShawn Smith, Raysean Ellis, Taryn Miles and Ayden Kemp — and from this current group, Joseph thinks there’s about 10 more who will get offers.
“I’m at an age (34) where I’ve developed a network with a lot of coaches who I played for or against and a lot of young coaches who were players I played with or against,” he said. “I tell the kids, I can’t promise you a scholarship. My job is to make sure they know you exist.”
This process helped put Ficklin and McGee on an unofficial visit to Penn State this spring, where Rashad Rich, who like Joseph played at Bacone, is an assistant recruiting coordinator. Ficklin is a sophomore, McGee a junior.
“They’re both on Penn State’s recruiting map now,” Joseph said. “That relationship has been established.”
Joseph uses that network and a growing knowledge of social media and how the coaching universe uses it as what has become a primary tool.
“It used to be about email, even during my time at Porter, but now email is all but dead in this respect,” he said. “Coaches want to be contacted on Twitter where they can see everything about the kid, including their highlights.”
Which leads to a lesson he’s driven home with players.
“I’ve trained them to understand the recruiting process, and the first thing about that is to clean up their Twitters because while a coach will be caught by your highlights, your personal posts will tell them what kind of person you are,” he said. “Post positive. Any good thing you do at school or in the community, post it. Also, reach out to coaches on your own. If they hear from me all the time, it’s just me. You have to build that connection too.”
Yet, as he readily admits, it still comes down to what you do on the field and classroom, and that’s the primary focus for the program.
On the defensive side, Muskogee heads into a season needing an urgent upgrade from year one under guys like Joseph and defensive coordinator Steve Craver.
They gave up over 400 yards per game and 40.8 points in a 2-8 campaign.
Personnel changes, including offensive pieces either switching primarily to defense or doing double-duty, has facilitated change. But moreover, Joseph said, it was a mindset of the kids wanting to be involved in those moves.
“We were terrible on defense last year, there’s no denying that,” he said. “But these guys who were willing to step up and help where they needed have a great understanding of a work ethic and holding each other accountable. We’ve seen some of that in their workouts on their own during dead week, where anything they did was up to them.”
He thinks that motivation arose from a foundational approach in year one from all the coaches.
“Last year it was learning about the kids — their background, what they like, just building relationships,” he said. “We didn’t come here as enforcers. We wanted to help them grow on and off the field. They realize this is not about football, its’ about habits for being great men, great fathers, better brothers, better sons. Things don’t change overnight, but I think we’re headed in the right direction.”
