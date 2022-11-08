It’ll be an all-Muskogee playoff Wednesday at Indian Bowl.
That’s right, Indian Bowl. But the senior high Roughers aren’t back there and likewise for the Hornets to the south.
It’s a fifth-grade semifinal in the Indian Nations Football Conference, meaning that on Saturday, one of the two will represent at the championship game against either TYAA (Tulsa) Red or Black.
Game time at Indian Bowl for the semifinal is 7 p.m. The championship game is 2 p.m. Saturday at Broken Arrow High.
They aren’t the only area kids in the playoffs this week.
Fort Gibson Red lost in the First Grade quarterfinals on Monday. Hilldale Red played Rejoice Christian on Tuesday in another First Grade quarterfinal and Choctaw White took on Fort Gibson on Tuesday in a Fourth Grade semifinal.
For more information go to inyouthsports.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.