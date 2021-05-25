Eufaula’s Nick Jones was the lone area basketball player named to the Oklahoma Basketball Coaches Association All-State teams, announced Tuesday.
Jones is part of the Class 3A squad. He helped the Ironheads to a 3A quarterfinal appearance this past March.
The games will be played June 5 at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond.
The 2A and 3A teams will battle at 4:15 p.m. that day. The 4A-6A selections will go at 3 p.m. and the A and B classes at 5:30 p.m.
