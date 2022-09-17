EUFAULA – Luke Adcock rushed for 129 and passed for 157 as Class 2A No. 5 Eufaula cruised to a 45-7 win over Checotah Friday night at Paul Bell Stadium in the battle for McIntosh County.
Eufaula (2-1) won its fourth straight in the series which is now tied at 53-53-1 after 107 meetings. Checotah dropped to 2-2.
“This is amazing,” said Adcock, who along with teammates and fans continued the celebration long after the final whistle blew. “This means a lot to the whole town. It’s important.”
Adcock played a major role in the Ironheads’ domination. Adcock threw for two touchdowns, one each to Brett Pippenger and Kaden Rice, and ran for two as Eufaula got off to a fast start.
“One thing coach preaches is start fast and end fast and keep the pedal down,” Adcock said. “I credit my o-line for making holes for us to run through.”
But Adcock was not the only Ironhead making plays. Gavin Watkins rushed for 121 yards and a score while Rice had four catches for 79 yards.
Adcock also made his presence felt on the defensive side of the ball with two sacks, including one on the first play of the game that set the tone.
Checotah finally found some offense late in the first quarter behind the running of Kreed Hall. Hall, who finished with 127 yards rushing, used a 35-yard run to set up the Wildcats deep in Eufaula territory.
It appeared the drive would stall but on fourth and long Bronson Bouher found Konner Collins for a 29-yard scoring strike that cut the lead to 21-7. It would be as close as the Wildcats would get.
Eufaula built a 35-7 halftime lead before penalties and lackadaisical play on both sides made for a sloppy third quarter. The Ironheads were flagged 15 times, Checotah had 14.
“I think we got complacent,” said Eufaula head coach Larry Newton. “We didn’t have the drive we needed coming out in the second half. There’s a lot of stuff we have to clean up.”
Eufaula scored on five of its first six drives then punted three times, lost a fumble and had a deflected pass intercepted by Hall. It wasn’t until the final two drives that the Ironhead offense regained its focus.
“In my experience of playing high school football, I find that it’s easy to lose focus when you get a big lead,” Adcock said. “I think that what happened. But we were able to get it back at the end.”
Bouher started the game for Checotah but only connected on two of his 10 pass attempts while being sacked three times. Muskogee transfer Jacob Jones replaced Bouher late in the first half. Jones finished with nine completions on 19 attempts for 118 yards.
EUFAULA 45, CHECOTAH 7
Checotah0700—7
Eufaula2114010—45
Scoring summary
First quarter
EUF – Brett Pippenger 17 pass from Luke Adcock (Bryan Lynn kick) 7:26.
EUF – Kaden Rice 35 pass from Adcock (Lynn kick) 4:36.
EUF – Adcock 3 run (Lynn kick) 2:13.
Second quarter
CHE – Konner Collins 29 pass from Bronson Bouher (Carter Stewart kick) 11:54.
EUF – Gavin Watkins 58 run (Lynn kick) 8:31.
EUF – Adcock 11 run (Lynn kick) 5:33.
Fourth quarter
EUF – FG, Lynn 25 6:09
EUF – Peter Lee 48 run (Lynn kick) 1:32.
Team Stats
CHEEUF
First downs922
Rushes-yards28-9441-340
Passing yards156157
Passes C-A-I11-29-07-16-1
Punts-average7-314-29
Fumbles-lost2-12-1
Penalties-yards14-11515-130
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: CHE, Kreed Hall 19-127; EUF, Luke Adcock 16-129 2TD, Gavin Watkins 15-121 TD.
Passing: CHE, Jacob Jones 9-19-0 118; EUF, Adcock 7-16-1 157 2TD.
Receiving: CHE, Konner Collins 8-77 TD; EUF, Kaden Rice 4-79 TD.
