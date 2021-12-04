OKLAHOMA CITY — Will Bergner’s two interceptions on defense helped Marlow end Eufaula’s season, 28-16, in the Class 2A semifinals Friday night at Putnam City High School.
The first one sent Eufaula reeling. The last one dug a hole that a furious Ironheads rally attempt couldn’t conquer.
The first was a 98-yard pick six off Ironheads quarterback Luke Adcock that stopped Eufaula after the Ironheads were a yard from taking a 14-7 lead. Instead it put Marlow up by that margin.
It was a strange turn of fortune.
From the Outlaws 27, Adcock was looking for Khelil Deere, who he earlier on the drive connected for 22 yards to the 28. On a third and 9, going in his direction, a Marlow defender deflected the ball in the direction of Eufaula’s Tyler Lee, who made the catch for a first-and-goal at the 1.
Marlow’s defense pushed the Ironheads back to a third-and-goal at the 5 when Adcock looked in the flat to his left. Bergner read it, and was in stride toward it when he made the catch and could not be caught, dashing down Eufaula’s side of the field for a lead Marlow would not let go of.
Stunned, Eufaula went three-and-out on its next drive and the Outlaws had it at midfield. Julian Marroquin, who set up Marlow’s first touchdown with a 40-yard run, carried 30 on the first play of the drive to the 20. Three plays later, quarterback Jace Gilbert scored, making it 21-7.
“It was hard. It turned the momentum. We didn’t respond after that and our kids hung their head a little bit after that,” Eufaula head coach Larry Newton said.
Bryan Lynn’s 30-yard field goal cut it to 21-10 at the half.
Deere, who had four interceptions in the quarterfinal win against Oklahoma Christian, gave the Ironheads a spark in the third quarter with a pick on Marlow’s first drive after the Outlaws took it at the 25 and moved to the 40. On the next play, Adcock’s pass was overthrown and into the hands of Bergner at the 18.
Three plays later, Marroquin caught his only pass, a 58-yarder, and it was 28-10.
“We made a lot of mistakes against a very good team,” Newton said. “And they’re going to the state championship game.”
Deere finished his Ironheads career with 139 yards receiving on 12 catches, including a 15-yard touchdown with 5:39 to play. Eufaula got one more red-zone push, turning it over on downs as the clock ran out.
“It just seemed like we kept making mistakes,” Deere said, giving way to tears when then asked about what he’ll take from the Ironheads’ first semifinal trip since 2005, a season that ended at 12-2.
“I’ll take a lot of …”
He never finished, hands on knees, head lowered.
Adcock was 7-of-9 at the time of the first pick. He finished 25-of-48 for 363 yards. Astoundingly, Eufaula had 442 yards to Marlow’s 255 and a 19-9 edge on first downs.
Marroquin was Marlow’s major weapon with 143 yards rushing to go with the 58-yarder through the air. The Ironheads shut down Gilbert, a running threat all season for the Outlaws, holding him to 9 yards on 21 carries.
Marlow (14-0) will take on Washington next Saturday at UCO’s Wantland Stadium for the 2A title. It would be its first gold ball since 1964.
MARLOW 28, EUFAULA 16
Marlow 7 14 7 0—28
Eufaula 7 3 0 6—16
First quarter
EHS-Matt Clover 8 run (Bryan Lynn kick), 5:46.
MHS-Jace Gilbert 2 run (Gilbert kick), 3:38.
Second quarter
MHS-Will Bergner 98 interception (Lynn kick), 4:16.
MHS-Gilbert 1 run (Gilbert kick), :56.
EHS-Lynn 30 FG, 0:00.
Third quarter
MHS-Julian Marroquin 58 pass from Gilbert (Gilbert kick), 3:08.
Fourth quarter
EHS-Khelil Deere 15 pass from Luke Adcock (run failed), 5:39.
TEAM STATS
MHS EHS
First Downs 9 19
Rushes-Yards 38-151 31-79
Passing Yards 104 363
Passes C-A-I 5-12-1 25-48-2
Punts-Avg. 6-37 5-33
Fumbles-Lost1-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 7-50 6-80
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Rushing: Marlow, Marroquin 16-143 (TD). Eufaula, Adcock 15-58.
Passing: Marlow, Gilbert 5-12-104-1 (TD). Eufaula, Adcock 25-48-363-2 (TD).
Receiving: Marlow, Avery Payne 2-44. Marroquin 1-58 (TD). Eufaula, 12-139 (TD). Tyler Lee 6-96.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.