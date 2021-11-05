EUFAULA — The Eufaula Ironheads used their offense and an opportunistic defense to jump out to another fast start and downed the Antlers Bearcats 42-8 at Paul Bell Stadium on Friday night.
The win improves Eufaula’s win streak in District 2A-6 to 27 straight games and gives the Ironheads their fourth consecutive district championship.
“That fast start is what you have to do in these types of situations and we talk about it all year. I’m so proud of these kids and how they started tonight,” said Eufaula head coach Larry Newton.
The fast start for the offense for the Ironheads (9-1, 7-0) started on their first series after the defense forced an Antlers punt. Eufaula used the passing arm and fleet feet of Luke Adcock along with a nifty bit of running by Matt Clover on a five-play drive for the touchdown. Adcock found Khelil Deere for a short pass play, rumbled for 14 yards, and sandwiched between those rushes was a 48-yard scamper by Clover with Clover going the final 13 yards for the score to put the Ironheads up 7-0.
The defense was next in line to score for the Ironheads. After the ensuing kick off, Antlers (8-2,5-2) managed to use their wishbone attack to move the ball 16 yards to set up a third-and-3. Bearcat quarterback Andrew Arnold ran a option to the right and while trying to move the pile to pick up extra yardage, Slade Williams relieved him of the football and returned it 40 yards for the second Eufaula score.
“That’s what they (Antlers) do, they move their feet and grind the ball but our guy just reached in there and took the ball away from him and went and scored with it. That was a great deal right there at the first and that brought a lot of momentum our way,” said Newton.
The Eufaula defense held Antlers, which came in averaging 44 points per game, to 118 yards of total offense in the first half and 182 for the game.
“Antlers is a good, pound, get-after- you football team and we held them to nothing until our JV came in. I don’t know how many yards they had, but it wasn’t very many and our defense played so good,” said Newton.
The Ironheads offense scored on two of their first three first-half drives and three of the five second-half drives. Adcock found Kaden Bumgarner for a 15-yard throw and catch in the second quarter and added rushing touchdowns of six and five yards in the third quarter to put Eufaula up 35-0. Adcock finished the night with 69 yards rushing on 12 carries and two touchdowns and through the air completed 12 passes on 14 attempts for 91 yards and a touchdown.
“Well really, I can’t remember them honestly. All that credit goes to my teammates and Jesus Christ without them I wouldn’t be able to do it,” said Adcock. “The offensive line did great things and Kaden Bumgarner on the passing touchdown put good hands on the ball, caught it, made a play and scored.”
Clover finished the scoring for Eufaula with a nine-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, a point of the game that he and most Ironhead starters are not accustomed to seeing.
“It’s been four games since we have played a whole game and it’s been since the Hugo game that we have played four quarters. We have pulled out starters out in the first half the last three games,” said Newton.
“So for us to come out in the second half and stay focused and do what we needed to do then I am very proud of our kids. You worry about your kids not being focused but we did we came out and we focused on what we had to do.”
Eufaula hosts Pocola in a first-round Class 3A game next Friday.
EUFAULA 42, ANTLERS 8
Antlers 0 0 0 8 — 8
Eufaula 14 7 14 7 —42
Scoring summary
First quarter
EHS- Matt Clover 13 run (Bryan Lynn kick) 4:35
EHS- Slade Williams 40 yard fumble return (Lynn kick) 1:38
Second quarter
EHS- Kaden Bumgarner 15 pass from Luke Adcock (Lynn kick) :38
Third quarter
EHS- Adcock 6 run (Lynn kick) 7:54
EHS- Adcock 5 run (Lynn kick) 5:24
Fourth quarter
EHS- Clover 9 run (Lynn kick) 7:34
AHS- Garrett Bailey 1 run (Connor Hammons run 2 point) 4:27
Team Stats
EHS AHS
First downs 15 9
Rushes-Yards 38-264 33-111
Passing Yards 91 85
Passes C-A-I 12-15-0 10-18-1
Punts-Avg. 2-35 3-34
Fumbles-lost 1-1 3-2
Penalties-Yards 9-95 4-40
Individual leaders
Rushing: EHS-Matt Clover 20-152 (2 TD); AHS Caden Lee 9-42, Garrett Bailey 6-27 (TD).
Passing: EHS- Luke Adcock 12-14-91-0 (TD); AHS Andrew Arnold 10-16-95-1
Receiving: EHS- Khelil Deere 4-38, Kaden Bumgarner 1-15 TD; AHS Caden Lee 7-77.
