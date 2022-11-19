Eufaula head coach Larry Newton, Jr. knew coming into his team’s second-round playoff matchup that handling Claremore Sequoyah’s running attack wouldn’t be easy. It wasn’t.
Sequoyah’s Logan Hattaway rushed for 209 yards as the Eagles brought Eufaula’s season to an abrupt end with a 35-7 win Friday night in the Class 2A playoffs at Paul Bell Stadium.
Eufaula ended its season at 10-2 while Sequoyah improved to 11-1 and will face Millwood next week. Millwood was a 38-12 winner over Lindsay.
“Their running game is tough,” Newton said. “We knew coming in that playing against a team like that you have to stop everything. They ran those false pulls from hashmark to hashmark.”
While Hattaway was the Eagles’ leading rusher, he was not the only ball carrier for Sequoyah to hurt the Ironheads. All together Sequoyah ran for 429 yards, averaging nearly nine yards per carry.
Sequoyah was methodical on their opening drive marching 67 yards in 10 plays to take a 6-0 lead on a 22-yard run by Dylan Piguet. The Ironheads aided the second scoring drive with a pair of penalties and the Eagles went up 14-0 on a 5-yard run by Landon Gilbreath.
Eufaula finally got its offense going by way of big play when Kaden Rice caught a deflected pass for 25 yards on third and long. Eufaula then converted on fourth and six when Luke Adcock connected with Kaden Bumgarner for seven yards. Three plays later, Adcock found Bumgarner again for a 13-yard scoring strike to cut the lead to 14-7.
Sequoyah scored right before halftime to take a 21-7 lead, and the Ironheads got the ball to start the second half with a chance to keep it close.
But a series of unfortunate plays spelled doom for Eufaula.
A 42-yard pass from Adcock to Taylen Shade gave the Ironheads a first down at the Eagle 32. But three plays later, miscommunication led to an interception.
Eufaula answered with a defensive stop inside its own 10. Adcock appeared to connect again with Shade for a 50-yard pass but a holding penalty moved the Ironheads back inside their own 5.
A short punt gave Sequoyah excellent field position at the Ironhead 25. On the first play of the drive, Piguet scored on a run around the left end making it 28-7.
“We weren’t very efficient tonight,” Newton said. “When you’re playing a team as good as they are, you have to put points on the board when you have that chance and we didn’t do that.”
Eufaula, which reached the semifinals a year ago, was unable to get any offense going the remainder of the game. The Ironheads finished with just 87 yards on the ground, with just 30 in the second half.
“I’m proud of the way this team played,” Newton said. “To lose as many starters from last year as we did and still win a fifth straight district title and finish 10-2 is impressive for us.”
Cl. sequoyah 35,
Eufaula 7
Cl. Seq.14777— 35
EUFAULA0700 — 7
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
SEQ – Dylan Piguet 22 run (kick fail) 7:40.
SEQ – Landon Gilbreath 5 run (Gilbreath pass to Karsen Bikel) 4:04.
Second quarter
EUF – Kaden Bumgarner 13 pass from Luke Adcock (Bryan Lynn kick) 8:54.
SEQ – Logan Hattaway 1 run (Piguet kick) 0:31.
Third quarter
SEQ – Piguet 25 run (Piguet kick) 3:21.
Fourth quarter
SEQ – Gilbreath 2 run (Piguet kick) 4:17.
TEAM STATS
CLSEQEHS
First downs2211
Rushes-yards48-42923-87
Passing yards52125
Passes C-A-I2-5-011-26-1
Punts-average1-365-31
Fumbles-lost1-10-0
Penalties-yards11-858-44
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: SEQ, Logan Hattaway 23-209 TD; EUF, Luke Adcock 13-46.
Passing: SEQ, Landon Gilbreath 2-5-0 52; EUF, Adcock 11-26-1 125 TD.
Receiving: SEQ, Dylan Piguet 1-33; EUF, Taylen Shade 1-42.
