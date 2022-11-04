Reader note: The game ended just prior to print deadline. This story is an updated version.
EUFAULA – Kaden Rice couldn’t feel his hands. Maybe it was the cold that set in after a 45-minute weather delay. Whatever the reason, when Eufaula needed a big reception he was able to come up with one.
Rice caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from Luke Adcock with 1:01 remaining as the fifth-ranked Ironheads won their fifth straight district title with a 24-21 win over Idabel Friday night at Paul Bell Stadium.
“I really knew I had it,” Rice said. “I could feel my hands through the whole game. But I just did what I did.”
Idabel scored with 9:10 left to take a 21-17 lead. Eufaula (9-1 and 7-0 in District 2A-6) started from its own 16 needing a touchdown to keep its district title streak alive and extend its district win streak over that time to 34 played games — another win from the 2020 COVID season was by forfeit.
A 14-yard by Adcock, who finished with 140 yards rushing, kept the drive alive on third and long. Then Adcock found Rice for a 30-yard pass to the Idabel 18. Adcock then rushed 13 yards to give Eufaula a first and goal at the 5.
Four plays later, the Ironheads found themselves facing a fourth and goal at the 1. Adcock scored but a penalty nullified the touchdown. Idabel (7-3, 6-1) was flagged for a dead ball foul giving Eufaula another shot from the 3.
That’s when Adcock found a wide open Rice for the winning score.
“We faced adversity the entire game,” said Eufaula head coach Larry Newton, Jr. “But we kept digging and found a way. We treated this like the playoffs and it was a playoff atmosphere.”
The game was a defensive battle in the first half with neither offense gaining over 100 yards. Idabel moved into Ironhead territory once and it resulted in a touchdown when Waylon Phillips scored on a 36-yard run on third and long.
Eufaula finally found some offense late in the second quarter behind the running of Adcock. He had runs of 13 and 23 yards to key a drive that ended with a 7-yard run by Adcock to tie the game 7-7 with 5:04 remaining.
“Luke is our workhorse,” Newton said. “I’m glad we have him on our side and that I’m not having to gameplan against him.”
Penalties were a problem for both teams. Idabel was flagged 19 times for 168 yards with 13 of those coming in the first half. The Ironheads had their share as well with 15 for 129 with the majority coming in the second half.
Both offenses found more success in the second half. Idabel drove 65 yards on the opening possession and took a 13-7 lead on a 5-yard run by Phillips.
Eufaula answered with a scoring drive of its own. An Adcock to Rice 14-yard pass on third down kept the drive alive. Then it was Adcock rushing 20 yards to give the Ironheads first and goal.
On third and eight, Adcock connected with Brett Pippenger for a touchdown pass that put Eufaula in front 14-13.
Eufaula came up with the only turnover of the game on the ensuing kickoff when Rice recovered a fumble at the Idabel 33. The Ironheads moved to the Warrior 5 before the drive stalled. Bryan Lynn kicked a 23-yard field goal to make it 17-13 with 10:47 remaining.
A long kickoff return put the Warriors at the Ironhead 37 to start its next drive. It took just three plays before Phillips scored again from one yard out to give Idabel a 21-17 lead with 9:10 remaining. Phillips finished with 135 yards rushing.
Rice finished with six receptions for 79 yards. Adcock passed for 107 yards and two touchdowns.
Earlier in the evening and prior to kickoff, the town of Idabel was hit by a large tornado that caused major damage. Immediately following the game a moment of silence was requested for those affected by the tornado as the players lined up to shake hands.
Idabel is scheduled to host Warner in next week's opening playoff round. Eufaula will host Henryetta.
