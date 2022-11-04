EUFAULA – Kaden Rice couldn’t feel his hands. Maybe it was the cold that set in after a 45-minute weather delay. Whatever the reason, when Eufaula needed a big reception he was able to come up with one.
Rice caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from Luke Adcock with 1:01 remaining as the fifth-ranked Ironheads won their fifth straight district title with a 24-21 win over Idabel Friday night at Paul Bell Stadium.
“I really knew I had it,” Rice said. “I could feel my hands through the whole game. But I just did what I did.”
Idabel scored with 9:10 left to take a 21-17 lead. Eufaula (8-2 and 7-0 in District 2A-6) started from its own 16 needing a touchdown to keep its district title streak alive.
A 14-yard by Adcock, who finished with 140 yards rushing, kept the drive alive on third and long. Then Adcock found Rice for a 30-yard pass to the Idabel 18. Adcock then rushed 13 yards to give Eufaula a first and goal at the 5.
Four plays later, the Ironheads found themselves facing a fourth and goal at the 1. Adcock scored but a penalty nullified the touchdown. Idabel (7-3, 6-1) was flagged for a dead ball foul giving Eufaula another shot from the 3.
That’s when Adcock found a wide open Rice for the winning score.
“We faced adversity the entire game,” said Eufaula head coach Larry Newton, Jr. “But we kept digging and found a way. We treated this like the playoffs and it was a playoff atmosphere.”
Rice finished with six receptions for 79 yards. Adcock passed for 107.
