It has been a far better count on votes.
An even two dozen of you took on the duty of voting in our “Best of 2021” categories.
Maybe we’re just ready for 2021 to be over.
It’s understandable.
Nonetheless, we made our picks, and our modest panel made theirs. If your favorite lost, well, snooze, you lose.
But they were all worthy, even the extras we threw in to wake up the echoes out there. That went so-so.
So, here’s to 2021, and to a better 2022 on all counts.
Game of the Year
Yours: A Rock For The Ages
Down 18-0 in the first quarter in the battle for the Rock, Hilldale recovers and behind Eric Virgil’s 280 yards rushing on 22 carries with 58 yards receiving and four total touchdowns, beats Fort Gibson in a back-and-forth 49-46 Hornets’ win that wasn’t decided until Brayson Lawson’s interception of Cole Mahaney with 40 seconds left. Mahaney threw for 356 yards.
Quotable: “I told the kids that being down 18 doesn’t mean anything, the game is going to come down to the fourth quarter,” said Hilldale head coach David Blevins. “We showed a lot of grit to come back and fight, we had some big time plays tonight.”
Ours: Soup Served Up
Posting 35 fourth-quarter points and shooting 60 percent (30-of-50) for the night, Muskogee behind Javontae “Soup” Campbell’s 34 points, 16 in the fourth after returning to the game with four fouls. Muskogee got out of the first round of the 6A playoffs with a 95-87 win over Bixby, led by Connors signee Xavier Glenn and current four-star guard Parker Friedrichsen.
Quotable: “He’s a winner. He never gets down, he never pouts,” MHS coach Lynwood Wade said. “Putting him on their big man and playing well at both ends, getting those two quick charges. I mean, he closed the game for us. He knows how to get it done.”
Other finalists:
Down Goes No. 1
Undaunted by a team that scored 100 points in three games and whose average winning margin in 17 games of 44 points, Fort Gibson clamped down on the defense and knocked off heavily favored and No. 1 Classen SAS 39-29 in the Class 4A state quarterfinals. Classen shot 22.9 just percent for the game (11-of-48), and had just a 3-pointer in the fourth, that coming in the final minute. Darianna Littlepage Buggs, a 6-1 junior forward who came in averaging 18.1 points per game and ranked by ESPN as the 35th best player in her class, was held to five points.
Quotable: “That was a great exhibition of team basketball with a lot of heart and a lot of toughness,” Fort Gibson coach Chuck London said. “We knew it was going to be a physical game. We know they were bigger and faster, but they weren’t stronger. We know what our kids are made of.”
Deere Runs Them Down
Khelil Deere had three touchdown passes among seven catches for 149 yards, and added four interceptions on defense as Eufaula advanced past OCS 31-14 and into the semifinals for the first time since 2005. Eufaula’s win was part of a public school quarterfinal sweep in Class 2A and avenged a last-minute loss in the 2020 quarterfinals.
Quotable: “This was revenge,” Deere said. “Just remembering that Hail Mary that beat us, which felt like it was yesterday, I’m just so glad to help us get even for that tonight.”
Comeback of the year
Yours: Retribution On the Track: Running Portion
Gore’s Ty Bliss won every 3,200 this season after a stress fracture kept him out of the fall cross country meet.
“It was so close, it could be a completely different outcome if we ran it again but he’ll be gone next year,” said Bliss. “He ran a good race.”
Ours: Retribution On the Track: Field Portion
Dylan Walker’s personal best of 23-1 gave the Hilldale senior a long jump state championship he had been eyeballing since a disappointing ninth-place finish in 2019. There wasn’t a 2020 season due to the pandemic.
Quotable: “When I got to the finals, I told myself I think I have this,” Walker said. “I’ve had this planned ever since conference that I wanted to get that 23-foot jump and I was confident I could do this here.”
Other finalists:
True Grit In the Pool
Meredith Stevenson tore three ligaments in her knee while performing a football halftime show with the MHS dance team in September. She had to have a complete ACL reconstruction in October, and her third-place regional finish in February was her first competition this season. She would end up sixth at state.
Quotable: “Given the injury, she wasn’t even supposed to be here, given the injury, and the fact she was showed nothing but hard work and dedication. She deserves all the credit in the world," said MHS coach Beth Wells.
Revenge On the Wood
Eufaula boys knocked off Adair 57-43 in the Class 3A Area II boys area championship game in Verdigris, earning a berth in the state tournament for the first time since 2004. It was Adair that beat the No. 10 Ironheads (13-4) in the area consolation final 50-48 in 2020.
Quotable: “We feel like last year we really had been the better team then,” Eufaula coach Jeff Oliver said. “They have a very good team, but we really had been looking forward to this rematch. We’re glad we got that opportunity and the boys were definitely ready.”
What The Heck Moment of Year
Yours: Up Then Down
After tying the game with no one out on Jaxon Blunt’s double, Jaiden Graves went home from third on a wild pitch to give Fort Gibson a 3-2 win over Kingfisher in the 4A baseball quarterfinals. It would get wilder from there.
A pitcher-to-catcher-to first double play that appeared to have ended the semifinal with a 4-3 Tiger win over Verdigris was overturned when the umpire ruled a pivot at the plate took Cody Walkingstick’s foot off the plate. Several videos shot of the play indicate he didn’t pull his foot off, but replay not in play at the high school level, it went for naught and the Tigers would lose 5-4.
Quotable: “Yep, definitely,” Tigers coach Gary Edwards said, with no hesitation when asked if it was the worst call situation he’d ever been a part of.
Ours: Was it Winning by Losing?
Following a controversial catch ruled out of bounds, Grove took possession from Wagoner at its own 20 with four seconds left in a 20-20 tie in a week nine game with major district title implications. The Ridgerunners elected to run the ball into the end zone and take a knee, giving Wagoner a 22-20 lead. At that point, Grove had the tiebreaker points edge.
Overtime losses of any kind amount to just one point, so overtime would have assured Grove's edge anyway, so intentionally losing the game to fall into the three-way tie wasn’t necessary. Grove went on to take the No. 1 seed, sending No. 2 Wagoner to a much tougher side of the bracket No. 1 Tuttle in the quarterfinals and No. 2 Poteau in the semifinals. Grove? Lost to unranked Elk City in the quarterfinals.
Quotable: “That was the most bizarre ending I’ve ever witnessed,” said Wagoner head coach Dale Condict. “I’m not sure I could intentionally lose a game. We like winning.”
Other finalists:
Just A Game, Or Was It?
It wasn’t a win, and it really didn’t count except for one. But while Northeastern State’s defense forced three interceptions on the day, their offense was shut out 38-0 at NCAA-FCS No. 24 Tarleton State. Former Lone Star Conference buddies, the two teams met in the spring, not fall, in what was NSU’s only game that wasn’t a scrimmage. But the game only counted on TSU’s record as FCS played its season in the spring.
Amazing Run Ends
For the first time since 1986, the area did not have a state slowpitch qualifier. Fastpitch was also denied a state spot in the fall.
Golden Moment
Yours: A Midway First
Leslie Howard became Midway’s first-ever state champion in track with his win in the shot put (48-10). He edged Aden Kelley from Thomas Fay-Custer, whose 47-8 held up until Howard’s last throw.
Quotable: “Warming up I realized I wasn’t throwing as good as I was before they sat us back down, about 2-3 feet shorter than I was,” Howard said. “It seemed like the ceremony delayed us about 30 minutes.”
Ours: Third Time's A Charm II
After 100 minutes of a grueling defensive battle interrupted by a 30-minute lightning delay, it all came to down to the dreaded shootout.
Addie Shaw’s goal was the clincher as the Fort Gibson Lady Tigers captured their first-ever girls’ soccer championship after two unsuccessful tries with a thrilling 2-1 win over Metro Christian in the Class 4A finals at Rogers State. FGHS had been to the finals twice before, falling to Verdigris in the 2013 finals and Glenpool in 2015.
Quotable: “We practice penalty kicks everyday and keep stats of who does well and that played in to our decision on who to use,” said Tigers coach Billy Whitehead. “I pulled Addie off the sidelines because she was fresh and always does pretty well with PKs. I asked them all if they were confident they could put it in, and all five said yes and that was good for me.”
Other finalists:
Third Time's A Charm I
Hilldale girls golf lost conference to Wagoner, regionals to Wagoner, then using two extra holes, knocked off Kingfisher in sudden death to win the Class 4A golf championship. The Lady Hornets won in 2019 but were denied a title in 2020 due to COVID.
Quotable: “I just told myself I had to make par to help the team after what I did on the first hole,” Karlie Kirkhart said, referring her play on the second hole, which was key to victory, comparing it to her 9 on a par-5. It was her 7-iron shot off the orange tee box that hit off the left edge of the green. She putted a 20-footer to eight inches from the cup, and sank it.
Father's Day Early
Wagoner senior Kaden Charboneau went out about as perfect as one can in prep wrestling.
Charboneau won a state championship on his dad’s final day as a wrestling coach — his wrestling coach.
Down 1-0 after an escape in the second period, Charboneau, selected as the Phoenix’s Male Wrestler of the Year, tied it on an escape before his takedown with 1 minute, 27 seconds to go made the difference in defeating Tuttle’s Sam Schmidt 3-2 at 182 pounds. Schmidt made it closer with an escape in the final minute.
Charboneau was third last year. He was 27-1 this year.
Quotable: “I ran more, I worked more, I did not want that feeling again,” Kaden said.
Girls Day
Wagoner’s Alexis Miller repeated to cap her high school career. Fort Gibson’s Peighton Mullins is just getting started.
Both won state wrestling championships at Jim Norick Arena in the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds.
Getting a two-point takedown then a near fall for a 5-0 first-period lead, the senior Miller cruised to a 13-2 win over Jordan Blair of Bethel at 107 pounds. Meanwhile, at 147, the freshman Mullins won a rematch of her regional title match, 10-4 over Bixby’s Emma Thompson.
Back On Top
Fort Gibson got a championship out of the Class 5A state swim meet. The Lady Tigers were runners-up to Carl Albert as a team but got a title in the 400-yard freestyle relay, in a time of 4 minutes, 2.50 seconds.
Sophomore Kaycie Farmer and three seniors — Sadie Allen, Taylor French and Haylee Schapp swam it.
How long has it been since the Tigers or Lady Tigers were at the top of the podium? Try 2014 — the year Leslie White as a senior won the 100 meter breaststroke. That was also the last of four consecutive team titles for Connie Dean. White completed her first year as coach, replacing the retired Dean.
Quotable: “We dropped a massive amount of time at regionals. Before that we were just trying to make the finals and when we got to state I thought we were sitting pretty well,” said White.
Overtime Effort Of the Year
Ours and yours: All-American Effort
Malcolm Rodriguez chose an extra year of eligibility as a “super senior” due to the NCAA’s allowing all athletes an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19’s impact during 2020 and into 2021. Rodriguez made the most of it, winning multiple All-American honors for Oklahoma State at linebacker after getting first team All-Big 12 honors at middle linebacker. The former Wagoner standout was also a Butkus Award semifinalist and with the Cowboys will face Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl.
Other finalist:
Busy Gal
Bekah Bunch of Oktaha was a two-sport athlete in the same season, playing slowpitch and throwing the discus. She was a state champ in the discus in 129-1. She was also finishing up basketball when track started.
Quotable: “I threw when I could, usually three times a week and on Sunday I’d go see my throwing coach in Tulsa, and I’d throw at my house,” Bunch said. “Right now I don’t want to give up softball or basketball. I like to play but I also like the part of being a team and making memories together.”
Commented
