The first step will be going to the right side of the field Friday night
Once that happens, it’s part nostalgia, mostly work for Sand Springs offensive lineman Jason Medrano, who on Friday makes his return to the place he coached at for 15 seasons.
“It’ll be weird going to the visitor’s locker room,” he said.
It wasn’t until April of this year that this intersection had any hope of happening. Medrano left in 2019 to take his first head coaching job at Catoosa.
That journey lasted a difficult two seasons.
“No one is ever ready to be a head coach. It’s a whole different animal with different responsibilities,” he said.
It was a program, he said, that graduated 18 seniors and had a new administration when he got there, then within a couple months, got a new superintendent.
“First thing she said was “Good luck and I’m cutting your budget,’” Medrano said. “So I spent a lot of time fund-raising.”
Compound that with COVID hitting, and, well, anyone who was at Muskogee last year had an idea of those hurdles. After an 0-7 season in 2021, ironically, same as his former stomping grounds here last year, Medrano and the school parted ways. He was 3-7 his first season.
Catoosa got a new head coach and a new superintendent.
“I learned from it. I learned how to apply for jobs and what questions to ask and when to take a job and not to take a job,” he said. “It was a blessing but it was also hard. As coaches you coach to handle adversity so I’ve applied that personally and moved on.”
Initially it appeared he would land on one-time Tahlequah Sequoyah head coach Bear Scott’s staff at Okmulgee. There were also conversations with Rafe Watkins, who he served under at Muskogee, about the Warner staff Watkins was building after stepping down at MHS after last season, and Sequoyah as well with Chad Hendricks’ staff.
Medrano wound up at Sand Springs under second-year head coach Bobby Klinck, who was a defensive coordinator the first year under Josh Blankenship at Muskogee 10 years ago.
“One of the first people after my wife that I called was Bobby,” Medrano said. “At the time he didn’t have anything and later the offensive line spot came open. It just kind of happened. I’m getting back to 6A guys I knew and could have fun with. And it also gets me back to my passion, which is offensive line. I didn’t get to coach a position my last three years at Muskogee and Bobby handles all the fund-raising here, so it’s been a blessing.”
And a place to refresh.
“I’ve never had a superintendent walk up to me and shake my hand until I came here,” he said. “ (Sherry Durkee) is good about providing resources for us and has passion for athletics. When I go looking for jobs next time, that’s what I’m going to be looking for.”
While at Muskogee he coached all three of his sons — Joshua, Jeremiah and Jacob. He said they’re all going to be on the visiting side Friday night along with his wife, Stacie.
“All the boys’ girlfriends will be on the home side,” Medrano said, laughing. “Some of our old friends like Boyd and Heather Jones and others offered my wife to sit with them, We still have a lot of connections over there and it will be weird, but still pretty fun.”
Those connections with players are fading somewhat as are the staff connections. Of the current group, head coach Travis Hill and assistants Don Mayes, Ryan Dvorak and Anthony McNac are the ones Medrano worked with.
“Don and I coached opposite in Paul Young with our kids and then in Indian Nations our kids played together all the way through,” he said. “I tried to hire Ryan when I went to Catoosa but Rafe upped his deal to keep him and I wasn’t going to be able to compete with that. McNac, he’s been there ever since I got there.
“The kids, most of them probably don’t remember me but I remember them.”
Two former Roughers, Vernon Scott and Jordan Brown, took in a Sandites game recently, and met up with their former coach.
“What it really comes down to is relationships you have where ever you are,” he said. “I’ve still got a few there. And for a time it will be fun, then we’ll go to battle.”
