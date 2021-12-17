Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Showers likely along with a possible rumble of thunder early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 40F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Showers likely along with a possible rumble of thunder early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 40F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Localized flooding is possible.