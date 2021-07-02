By Nick Hampton
Phoenix Correspondent
This will be the 25th year that Brandon Tyler has followed in his uncle’s footsteps as a football coach. And he has labored successfully in that trade for the most part outside the lights and attention of the big cities. So how has he managed to be successful year after year in towns where the whole population is just over or under 1,000 people?
“To me, it’s all about building relationships with the kids on a personal and athletic level and getting them to buy into your program,” said the 47-year-old Tyler, in his fifth year at Gore High School. “It’s pushing them to their limits in the weight room and on the practice field and not accepting failure.”
Following college at Northeastern State, Tyler had assistant coaching gigs at Gore, Velma-Alma, and Warner before landing in the small Sequoyah County town of Vian (population 1,467). After three years as an assistant, he became head coach of the Wolverines and led them into the playoffs every year for the next 12 seasons, making it to the state semifinals four times and the finals once while accumulating a 128-25 record.
Then he decided to try his hand in a larger school and became an offensive assistant at Van Buren, a Class 7A school in Arkansas.
“Though I was an offensive assistant, I always wanted to stick my head over on the defensive side too which was a hard adjustment for me. It’s also a lot harder to build those personal relationships with 120 kids as opposed to 35,” said Tyler.
After a year there, the opportunity came for Tyler to return to his alma mater of Gore (population 978) where his uncle, Richard Moseley, had coached for over 20 years including coaching young Brandon.
“The program was going through some tough times (a 5-35 record over the previous four years) and I thought it would an interesting challenge to see what kind of coach I was and could I get a program turned around,” noted Tyler.
Once again Tyler worked his magic. The Pirates were 8-3 in his first year and made the playoffs for the first time in recent history. The next year they went 9-3 and won their first playoff game in almost 20 years.
In his first four seasons, Gore is 36-9 under Tyler. And the upcoming 2021 season might be the best ever in Pirateland. After going 8-1 and again making the playoffs in the pandemic-driven 2020 campaign, Gore returns all 11 starters on both side of the ball this year which should scare everyone in Class A.
But for Tyler, successful coaching isn’t just about wins and losses.
“I want them to learn how to win, not only on the field, but I want them to be great husbands and dads and employees when the time comes. Football teaches important character traits and life lessons like discipline, how to be on time, how to deal with setbacks and how to do the right thing when nobody else is looking.”
So when you check the box scores on Saturday mornings this fall, keep an eye on those Gore Pirates and remember the guys like Tyler who make it happen where the Friday night lights may not be quite as bright.
