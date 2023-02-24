There’s two state basketball championship finals banners hanging in the Okay gym from 2016 and 2017 that hover over every game and every practice for this current group of Mustangs.
That two-year title run that was part of a three-year state tournament excursion has received a rebirth in the present contingent.
The fourth-ranked Mustangs weathered a hairy regulation finish then knocked off No. 6 Seiling in overtime, 57-55, at the Enid Stride Bank Center on Friday night in the Class A Area IV championship game.
“We look up at those every day in practice and compare ourselves to that, and that’s motivation,” said Okay coach Chad Clark. “All these guys are Okay guys and when we had that run, they’re all just little boys as they watched that group, and they wanted to be like that group.
“The work they put in behind the scenes, no one has a clue. It’s every single day.”
And it almost required an extra game.
Up 45-34 late in the third, things changed for the Mustangs (24-2), winners now of nine consecutive games. Seiling got the last two baskets of the third and ignited a 16-2 run going into the final 30 seconds.
Diezel Davis, who had just one field goal through three quarters, knocked down a pull-up 3 from the top of the key off his own steal at the other end, shifting off his own guy to make the play.
“I saw the guy drive on Duckee (Swimmer) so I just ran from my guy and tried to grab the ball,” Davis said. “I came up with it and I knew we needed a 3 so I had to shoot it.”
Seiling tried to set up for a game-winner in the final 12 seconds of regulation, but the Wildcats couldn’t convert.
Chase Clark hit a back-door layup to start the overtime and Davis was 4-of-4 from the free-throw line in overtime.
Clark also had the hot hand early. The freshman had 11 first-half points as Okay led 29-28 at the half.
“He helped us a lot there,” said Davis. “He came in with an I’m going to score mentality and got it done.”
“Really it was multiple guys who played a part,” said the Okay coach. “I told them going in, no one guy can carry us because they’re going to make adjustments along the way to stop one guy. Chase went off early, but I’m telling you, they all produced.”
Bryson Parnell also had a hot hand early, scoring six points on three field goals in the opening quarter. Okay led at the end, 16-13.
Swimmer finished with 13. He had seven in the second quarter and a free throw in overtime that iced it.
The Class A bracket action starts Wednesday in Oklahoma City, with the semifinals on Friday and title game on Saturday at the State Fairgrounds.
“It’s been a dream since I saw Caleb (Riggs) and his crew go,” said Davis, last year’s All-Phoenix MVP. Riggs is a former All-Phoenix MVP. “It’s our time.”
Seiling (22-2), who had the game's high-point guy in Hudson Hamer with 28 points, will take on Ripley in a consolation game Saturday to earn the other state spot out of Area IV.
