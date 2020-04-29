Arkansas Tech made it official on Wednesday.
NSU men’s basketball coach Mark Downey will be introduced as the head coach of the school he once coached in a Friday press conference, the school reported on its website.
The story broke Monday by way of Hoopdirt.com, the same site that broke NSU's hiring of Downey in 2017.
Abby Davis, ATU interim director of athletics, will introduce him during a virtual press conference at 1 p.m. Friday.
"My family and I are so excited to return to Russellville and Arkansas Tech University," said Downey. "This community has been so good to our family. This is where it all began for us. Ericka (his wife) and I met at ATU, we started our family here and we built a pretty successful basketball program.
"The passion we have for the people here is unmatched. There is just something special about Arkansas Tech University and Russellville. We are glad to be home."
When Downey first arrived at Arkansas Tech in 2006, he inherited a Wonder Boys program that had accumulated a conference record of 9-39 the previous three years. It had been six years since Arkansas Tech had qualified for the men's basketball postseason and 10 years since the Wonder Boys had won a postseason game.
Downey was 77-43 at Tech from 2006-10, including a 30-2 mark in his final season. That team spent several weeks atop the Division II rankings and Downey was named 2010 NABC South Region Coach of the Year.
The RiverHawks were 18-11 this past season under Downey, their best season under his direction. At one point they made the NABC national top 25 for the first time since 2013. Overall he was 40-46.
Matt Cochran, NSU athletic director, said in a statement released by the department: "I want to thank Coach Downey for his work in the last three years at Northeastern State. Since arriving here he guided the program through a resurgence and left it in a strong position in the MIAA. I want to wish him and his family the best in their return to Arkansas Tech."
NSU's search for a replacement begins immediately, the statement read.
