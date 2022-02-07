Make Jacobe Smith 2-0 in his young MMA career.
The ex-Rougher needed just 23 seconds to finish off former Bellator fighter Will Florentino on Friday at Xtreme Fight League 378 at Tulsa’s River Spirit Casino.
As reported online Friday, Smith, a high school state champ, two-time NJCAA national champion and NCAA All-American at Oklahoma State, all in wrestling, went for a quick takedown and pounded Florentino into submission.
Smith had former OSU wrestlers Kyle Crutchmer and Nick Piccininni in his corner. Both got their start in XFL.
Florentino is 5-5.
“It was according to plan,” Smith said. “The only thing I was worried about was a flying knee or wild uppercut when trying to wrestle him, which obviously that’s what I wanted to do,” he said Monday, reflecting on the match.
“Once I faked in on the first time and he threw an uppercut and I knew his speed and timing and knew the distance I wanted, it was a matter of time.”
Now it becomes a matter of time before his next match.
“I’m going to help Nick or Kyle, whoever it is that gets the next match, to get then ready before thinking about what I want to do,” he said. “I’ll take a month or two to relax from this camp and get my management team together about what’s next or what pace I should get back on.”
Meanwhile, another MMA fighter, Alfred Walker, will fight on Saturday in a scheduled makeup of last Saturday’s postponed 12-card match at the Civic Center.
Walker will take on Colton Hamm out of Arkansas in a three-round bout.
Tickets are still available to purchase for the MMA fight on February 12 which will feature Muskogee’s own Alfred “Freight train” Walker. Tickets can be purchased online at www.muskogeeciviccenter.com or in person at the Civic Center box office. For questions, contact the Civic Center at (918) 684-6363
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.