With the offense healthy and a full stock of weapons on hand, particularly in the run game, Muskogee’s Jayden Bell is feeling optimistic.
Bell, a junior, has been a playmaker so far.
Against Greenwood in the season opener, he was on the receiving end of five of quarterback Jamarian Ficklin’s nine completions for 116 yards and a touchdown. After making 11 grabs over the ensuing two games but for less yardage, Bell was back in the spotlight in last week’s 42-12 win over Putnam West with three catches for 102 yards and a 44-yard TD.
He has 19 catches for 310 yards in four games, clearly the leader in that category on the team and also in the area.
With running backs Brandon Tolbert and Latavion Johnson collecting around 100 yards each playing just a half, things would appear to be trending up as the Roughers head into tonight’s homecoming game with Sand Springs.
“Getting everyone healthy is a boost, for sure,” Bell said. “Brandon (Tolbert) had a great night. Latavion is a freshman but he runs just as hard as a senior would. They’re both hard to tackle so you have to key on them, and hopefully that frees us up in the process as receivers.”
Bell’s footwork can do what the lack of attention doesn’t in order to escape coverage. That happened in his touchdown reception last week.
“(The defender) was lining head-up with me so I knew how to get an outside release and get on his back shoulder,” Bell said. “Jamarian threw a little on my back shoulder so I had to slow down, and at that point I think (the defender) knew the ball was coming so he jumped and turned around.
“It looked like from my point of view his hands were almost on it, so I kind of extended and it went through his hands and off his shoulder. It made it wobble but didn’t change the trajectory of the ball, and I grabbed it. He fell and I knew the safety had rolled with the motion to the other side of the field, so I was free to walk into the end zone.”
He’s seen the improvement in his game.
“I recognize the defense better and am learning how I need to spin routes to where I can fit in those open windows,” he said. “Me and Byrd (Ficklin’s nickname) have connected a lot better. Coming in the season being only a freshman, we knew it would be a challenge for him. But he’s settling in and the connection between us is there. We know where the ball needs to be and the timing of it and all.”
For Bell, there’s been a bit of a catch-up this year thanks to COVID-19’s havoc on last year’s schedule, wiping out a month’s worth of the season.
“I wanted to see personally how I would match up with Bixby and Booker T’s corners, and because those games were eliminated I couldn’t compare myself to that competition,” he said. “I saw Booker T at our preview (scrimmage) this year and a little of Bixby on 7 on 7s over the summer. I can’t wait for those games this year.”
Bell says there’s another contrast from last season that’s evident.
“Last year became a deal where no one had a mindset of we can win and instead it was like, let’s just get through this,” he said.
And even though there have been a couple of lopsided scores against high-level competition this season, he said a new mindset hasn’t reverted back to that negativity.
“There hasn’t been a game yet honestly where I felt like we didn’t think we could go out and compete with those guys,” he said.
Such wasn’t the case last year against this week’s opponent. Arguably, the 28-0 second half that led to a 45-14 loss may have broke the team’s spirit for the duration of the season.
“They got a squib-kick to start the second half and you could see the arguing and stuff on the sideline. That kind of thing snowballed on and off the field and it was a terrible second half,” he said. “We definitely let that one get away from us and that all had a big part of why.”
Bell will be a target for the Sandites’ secondary, but meanwhile, he will target their receivers as well. Head coach Travis Hill indicated Bell will be used at cornerback aa lot in the matchup.
At 5-foot-8 and 155 pounds, Bell is smaller than most receivers and that’s no exception here with the top three in yardage for the Sandites ranging from 6-0 to 6-2.
“He’s a mature kid with a different build — he’s thicker than other cornerbacks,” Hill said.
Bell played there last year, so he’s used to those kind of matchups.
“I try to mess up their timing and squeeze them into spots where the windows are smaller,” Bell said. “If the ball is in the air I don’t have to out-jump him. I try to make it about body placement and hands by the time he’s coming down with the ball, so it’s more about making it tough to fit the ball in places.”
And forget about the challenge of many reps going both ways.
“I love coming off the field with everyone thinking you’re tired, but from a position of endurance I think I can do it, and that’s with people having doubts in my height to begin with,” he said.
