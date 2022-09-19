Haskell settled it early.
Needing one win in the home-and-home District 3A-7 showdown this week, the Lady Haymakers got it done at home on day one, beating Eufaula 4-1 in a matchup of 20-win teams.
Riley Westmoreland led off the Haskell half of the first with a single, Lynzi Kelley drew a walk, then with both runners in scoring position, Saylor Brown’s grounder went off third baseman Gabrielle Noreiga and by shortstop Kate Pippenger, scoring both baserunners.
Pippenger got some redemption when she singled to start the fourth and eventually scored to make it a 2-1 game. But Kelley singled to lead off the bottom of the inning, moved to third on a fielder’s choice and scored on RayLin Morgan’s sac bunt, making it 3-1. Brown would later cross in the inning on a flyout to add extra insurance.
Morgan would get out of a two-on, one-out jam in the fifth, then left one on in the seventh.
Avery Williams allowed just four hits to Haskell hitters, striking out six in all, and Morgan scattered seven and struck out eight. Eufaula stranded six baserunners, Haskell four. Pippenger and Kambry Williams each went 2-for-3 for Eufaula, which hurt itself with three errors.
The win puts Haskell at 25-4 and 11-0 with the return game Tuesday at Eufaula (21-8, 9-2), now mathematically eliminated, but with praise from Haskell coach Greg Wilson.
“I’ve told coach (Ryan) Green multiple times how proud I am of him and the job he’s done with this group,” Wilson said. “The difference between last year and this year is you could tell the kids believed in themselves. They had times when things could have busted loose on them they really kept their composure and (Avery Williams) definitely did in the circle.”
He had a salute for his group as well.
“We’re going to do what we need to to move runners around, even if it means taking a bat away. We’ll bunt, do whatever we need to and that’s how we’ve been winning,” Wilson said.
Haskell was more bat-dominant last year, going 30-5, but that group didn’t make it out of regionals, eliminated in three games.
“I thought we were super, super hot last year at this time but I told my assistant coach (John) Neal after the game tonight, I think we’re playing now with a little left in the tank,” Wilson said. “We’ve got good averages but not lighting into the ball like we did, so maybe we’ll see a different result this time around.”
Green said his team will regroup.
“I appreciate Coach Wilson’s compliment, coming from him, but we’re going to have to get over that hump,” he said. “It’ll still be a playoff type atmosphere here tomorrow.”
