Seven unanswered runs over the fourth and fifth innings erased a one-run deficit and Connors State took the first game of a three-game home-and-home set with Rose State, winning 9-3 in Midwest City on Thursday.
Grant Randall’s two-out double tied it before Nollan Koon delivered a single to left to give the Cowboys (19-8) the lead for good. In the fifth, again with two outs, Koon unleashed a two-run single to right, then Peyton McDowall hit his 10th home run, a two-run shot. Carson Foreman had reached to begin the inning on an infield error, making all four runs unearned by Rose State pitching.
Koon was 2-for-5 with three RBIs. McDowell 2-for-4 with the two on the long ball, and Randall was 2-for-6.
Aaron Hosak got the win, going five innings, striking out eight and allowing just three hits. Mozart Duarte started and went four innings, striking out nine and allowing four hits and five walks.
The teams play at Warner on Saturday in a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m.
