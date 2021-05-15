Oktaha ex Brock Rodden capped an early surge with a two-run home run, and Seminole State ended Connors State’s season in the Region II tournament Saturday at Woodward with an 11-7 loss.
The Trojans jumped out to an 8-0 lead in three innings of bat work off Cowboys starter Keiten Asbill and Landon McAllister, the last two coming off a two-run home run by Rodden.
Connors put up two runs in the fourth on Kaleb Glass’ double to right, and four in the fifth to get within 9-6. Nolan Koon reached on a two-run error at second, Jonathan Pena plated another on a fielder’s choice groundout and Nolan Koon scored on an error.
Dylan Rollins worked the final 3 1/3 for the Cowboys, holding the Trojans to just a run. But Connors had just one hit — Tyson Fourkiller’s single in the seventh — from the fifth inning until the ninth, when Fourkiller’s sacrifice fly for the second out scored Peyton McDowall, who singled and moved to third on Pena’s double.
McDowall and Pena both had two hits. Rodden was among five Trojans with at least two hits. Seminole outhit Connors 15-7.
The Cowboys finish 37-18, losing their final two games in tournament play. Seminole advanced to play Eastern once today and needs a win there to force a final game on Sunday at 1. Eastern defeated Connors 12-2 on Friday.
