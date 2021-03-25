Shooting a sizzling 58 percent from the field, the Connors State Cowboys ran by the Buffaloes of Arkansas Baptist College 102-62 Thursday night in non-conference basketball action at Melvin Self Fieldhouse.
Both teams played shorthanded with Arkansas Baptist suiting up just six players for the game and the Cowboys minus the services of power forward Jarquavious Cain who was ejected from Monday’s game at Enid, drawing an automatic one game suspension. His return to the team for the balance of the season is questionable.
“Our good shooting had to do with playing a small lineup against a team with limited reserves and I’m pleased we won because we needed a win badly after dropping three of our last four games,” said Cowboy coach Bill Muse.
Connors (13-5) led at halftime 60-33 paced by sophomore scoring leader Jahcoree Ealy who had game-high honors with 31 points on the night. Defensively the Cowboys improved considerably from the first meeting between the teams when the Buffs scored 95 points, but Muse feels the Cowboys can improve in that area.
“There were some defensive letdowns. I spend so much time emphasizing defense and I don’t like it when we give up easy baskets like we did in some cases tonight.”
Besides Ealy, the Cowboys had three other players in double figures with Gavin Harris chucking in 20 points including six three-pointers, and off the bench, sophomores Jace Jordan had 12 points and Ricardo Jackson added 11. Marcus Hunter led the Buffaloes (5-10) with 22 points.
The game also included a tribute to veteran journalist and Connors sports information director Wayne Bunch who was a victim of COVID-19 in December. Connors State president Dr. Ron Ramming read a legislative proclamation honoring Bunch and presented it to his widow and family.
The Cowboys and Cowgirls will conclude the home season Saturday as they face Northern-Tonkawa at 2 and 4 p.m.
