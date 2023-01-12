Things started off a little slowly but eventually the 17th-ranked Connors State Cowboys got the wheels rolling and stormed past the Aggies of Murray State 85-44 in Oklahoma Collegiate Athletic Conference play Thursday night at Melvin Self Fieldhouse.
The win keeps the Cowboys undefeated on the season, now 16-0 and 4-0 in league play.
The Aggies used three treys by K.J. Boone in the first few minutes to grab the lead and they held on to it until the 7:40 mark of the first half when Connors took an 18-17 lead.
Xavier Glenn, who led all players with 25 points on the night, hit a 3-pointer shortly thereafter as the Cowboys pulled away. They led at halftime 37-23.
“This game was really all about defense,” said Cowboy head coach Bill Muse. “We gave up just 44 points and guarded hard except for some mistakes early on and to me that’s what the game is all about.”
Joining Glenn in double figures for the Cowboys were Brayden Hubbard with 16 points, Donyae May with 14, and Jhamyl Fricas with 10 points while ex-Rougher Xavier Brown contributed eight points.
Boone, who finished with 11 points on the night was the leading scorer for Murray State (6-13, 0-5).
Women: Murray 70, Connors 59
It was a case of five sophomores for the Aggies against five freshmen for the Cowgirls and the experience showed as Murray used the inside and outside shooting of sophomore guard Briana Knabe who had 35 points in the game to lead from start to finish. They led by 14 points with 3:50 to play in the half before the Cowgirls found the range from three-point land with Carrigan Hill and Zone Nation both having a pair of treys to pull Connors to within five at 37-32. But Murray State went on a 7-3 spree to end the half and led at intermission 44-35.
“They’re the defending conference and region champs, and their experience really showed tonight,” said Connors coach Jamie Fisher. “They took advantage of our mistakes and withstood our runs. But we fought with heart and kept the game close until the last five minutes or so.
“In some of our previous conference losses I feel like we beat ourselves but tonight Murray State just came in and beat us. We started the season using what we thought would be an inside-out offense with some big players in the middle but those players left us and now we’re having to re-group with an all-guard lineup and that will take some time.”
Hatiana “Yanni” Releford led Connors (12-3, 1-3) attack with 16 points, all in the second half, and Tulsa Washington product Carrigan Hill added 11. For Murray State (11-6, 4-1) Jade Mullin with 11 points joined Knabe in double figures and Fort Gibson alum Reese Webb added six points.
Connors squads will travel to Northern State in Tonkawa on Monday.
