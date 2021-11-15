The Connors State College Cowboys went on the road to Mid-America Christian University on Monday Night and came away with a 78- 44 win inside the Gaulke Activity Center.
The Cowboys were up 33 at the half, 52-19, and led in the second half by as many as 40. Three Cowboys finished in double figures, lead by Freshman guard Jordan Tillmon with 17, Marquel Sutton with 14 points and Jhamyl Fricas with 12.
Muskogee grad Xavier Brown had five points and Checotah grad Brenden Dan had three points..
The Cowboys are back in action on Thursday Night inside Melvin Self Field-House to begin Oklahoma Collegiate Athletic Conference at 7:30pm against Seminole State College.
