The Connors State Cowboys and Cowgirls both enter the upcoming basketball campaign with a lot of questions that must be answered before next March.
The Cowboys, who went to the NJCAA National Tournament last year, lost five of their top players to graduation or transfer taking with them the bulk of the Cowboy offense. The one returning starter is Xavier Glenn from Bixby who averaged 12 points a game last year.
“I said last year I thought signing him was a steal and he proved me right,” said Cowboy head coach Bill Muse who starts his 31st year at the helm for Connors. “We’ve got some other players back who played off the bench last year and I think have improved a lot.”
Among that group is ex-Rougher Xavier Brown along with Brenden Dan from Checotah, Jhamyl Fricas from the Boston area, and Mason Alexander from Tulsa, who saw significant action last year. Identifying a new point guard is a priority for Muse with Donyae May from Russellville, Arkansas, being one of the leading candidates.
The Cowboys will seek help for Alexander on the inside with newcomers Bradyn Hubbard, (6-6) from Tulsa Memorial and Tamaury Releford, a 6-8 transfer from Eastern State. They had also had high hopes for Shemar Smith from Norman North who played D-II ball last year, but a preseason knee injury has sidelined him for the season.
Despite the regrouping effort facing the Cowboys, Connors has been picked to win the Oklahoma Collegiate Athletic Conference title in a preseason poll of conference coaches.
The Cowgirls of coach Jamie Fisher are also having to overcome injury problems as their only returning starter Kierra “Kiki” Allen has also been lost to a knee injury. So, like the men, Fisher will ask part-time starters Jaiden Conaway and Emma McCurtain to step up.
“These two have really worked hard on strength and conditioning in the off-season and have helped with their leadership for all of the new faces we have this year,” said Fisher.
Fisher recruited heavily from high school programs with long traditions of winning bringing in Samantha Shanks from Webbers Falls, Kylie Eubanks from Keys and a pair of freshmen from Howe in Zoe Nation and Kayley Turner.
“Many of these girls come from programs that are used to winning and have that get-it-done mentality that we need,” said Fisher.
One plus for the Cowgirls will be the addition of redshirt sophomore Adrian Crockwell, who Fisher feels may end up being one of the better players on the squad. Other newcomers for Connors include Racheal Waite from Roland and Hatiana Releford from Fort Smith Northside.
Connors gets the season underway next Tuesday with the Cowgirls entertaining Missouri Southern at 5 p.m. followed by the Cowboys taking on Arkansas Tech at 7 p.m.
