Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain, heavy at times late. Thunder possible. Low 38F. SSW winds shifting to N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain, heavy at times late. Thunder possible. Low 38F. SSW winds shifting to N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.