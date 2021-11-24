Jahcoree Ealy had 22 points 11 in both halves, and the Connors Cowboys bounced back from two conferences losses to knock off Arkansas Tech JV 99-65 in Russellville, Ark., on Wednesday.
The Cowboys led 50-31 at the half.
Ealy was followed by Marquel Sutton with 17 points, Jordan Tillmon with 16, Greg Johnson with 10 and Muskogee’s Xavier Brown with 10.
Connors (9-2) will return to the road on Saturday in a 4 p.m. battle at Neosho County, Kan., before returning home Tuesday against Central Baptist.
