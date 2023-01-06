The NJCAA Region II men’s and women’s basketball tournament is on the move.
After calling Shawnee home the past 26 years, Muskogee will play host to the tournament scheduled March 8-11, to be held at the Civic Center.
That’s good news at this point given a look at the men’s basketball standings in particular, where Connors State will enter Monday’s resumption of their 2022-23 schedule at 14-0 and ranked 13th nationally. Last year the Cowboys won the championship at Shawnee, earning the ticket to the NJCAA National Tournament in Hutchinson, Kan. But the Connors women, which haven’t made the trip to nationals in recent years, is off to an 11-1 start this season.
The one-year deal is extendable for three additional years.
“We’re excited about the opportunity to play closer to home and we’re hoping we can get a turnout,” said Bill Muse, Connors athletic director and men’s basketball coach. “You’d hope teams will enjoy their stay and if it is successful in a year, we can make this an extended stay.”
Oklahoma Baptist University has been the most recent home since the closure of St. Gregory’s University in 2020, both in the city of Shawnee. There was one year the event was moved to Enid.
Mike St. John, Region II director, said the same group of leaders had been running the tournament since it’s been in Shawnee.
“The same group of leadership aged with the tournament’s tenure there and having done all those years, I think they were ready a change,” said St. John. “They went through a pretty rough COVID year that was probably the straw that broke the camel’s back because it was so hard to get funds and do the things they themselves wanted to do,” said St. John.
So now, Muskogee will take on that challenge.
“It’s a wonderful opportunity for us, we have a wonderful planning committee that will begin meeting next week to go over the logistics and planning process over the next three months of how we can bring this tournament to the city and give all those individuals a really good experience in coming here,” said Jerri Stoutermire, chief operating officer of Oxford Productions, Inc., who is working with the city and Civic Center in putting the event together.
St. John gave base cost figures for hosting the event at $12,000, based on previous figures. That includes paying for game officials, a guarantee of $3,000 to each championship school and trophies for all-tournament teams. The NJCAA pays for team championship trophies and All-Region individual awards that are announced during the tournament.
Connors State, Redlands, Murray State in Tishomingo, Western State in Altus, Eastern State in Wilburton, Northeastern A&M in Miami, Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa, Northern Oklahoma-Enid, Seminole State and Arkansas Baptist make up Region II. Eight men’s and eight women’s teams will compete from that group after a series of play-in games earlier in the week whittles the field to that number.
The winner of the men’s tournament goes to Hutchinson, Kan., and the women’s winner to Lubbock, Texas, for the national championship events.
It’s not the first time for Muskogee to host an NJCAA event. In 2021, Muskogee High School served as host partner for the NJCAA Region II softball tournament.
"They did a great job with that," Muse said.
