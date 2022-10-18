The topsy-turvy health of the Fort Gibson Tigers took another turn last week, leaving its quarterback unlikely for Thursday’s game against Ada.
Cole Mahaney re-aggravated his high ankle sprain from week two that kept him out until the sixth game of the season. In week 7’s game against Madill, he went down again, exiting after a tackle.
Jaiden Johnson has seen all of it.
The junior, who was a back-up slot receiver at the outset of a difficult campaign this fall, became a starter when senior Cade Waggle broke his collarbone. Johnson found himself being moved around to different spots as Hunter Branch went down, then out, as another senior wideout.
When Mahaney went down last week, so did the Tigers, falling into a 44-6 halftime hole before battling back to a 58-27 final.
But Johnson was one who responded appropriately to it all.
“For me the first half was about effort. As soon as Cole was out, you could sense ‘well, here we go,’” said Tigers head coach Ryan Nolan, who is still looking for his first win as a head coach in his first season at the helm.
“I told the guys I don’t expect them to be quitters, but I didn’t think they battled the first half. Then we go back out and Jaiden steps up.”
Johnson returned the kickoff into Madill territory then had a 15-yard TD reception just over two minutes into the third quarter.
“You look for a tough kid and that’s JJ,” Nolan said.
Johnson is not a loud guy — he admits he leans toward the shy side. But quietly and by example, he’s trying to get everyone around him to look at the long term, and there’s a lot of guys who once this season of frustration ends will still have more football to play.
“I try to stay positive and help other people that are feeling down to keep their heads up and keep trying to show what we can do,” he said.
He has 264 yards on 19 receptions, with 202 of those yards coming in the past two games — 130 against Stilwell and 72 against Madill. But there were some early contributions too.
“I got us a couple of first downs after going down two touchdowns (in a scrimmage) against Cascia Hall and we ended up scoring on that drive,” he said. “When the injuries started happening, they moved me around to other receiving positions so I could get used to different spots to be able to step in to those spots with injuries happening.”
It’s been a wide when not deep dive into Nolan’s up-tempo offense for him and the other Tigers.
“I like it. It’s quick, it’s fast and it’s somewhat complicated. But it’s our learning year, so we’re just trying to adapt,” he said.
And, adapt to a lot more than scheme.
Mahaney hasn’t practiced this week and if he starts, it will depend on how he feels come game time Friday against Ada. It’s more than likely he’ll wait a week and go against fellow winless foe Sallisaw followed by rival Hilldale, meaning junior Parker Lockhart will likely take snaps in what will be the third consecutive Thursday tilt for Fort Gibson.
Sophomore Donnie Cox will be back after sitting a week due to being whistled for a targeting call. Running back Landon Nail, who left last week’s games with injured rib cage, is back this week.
They’ll take on an Ada team (5-3, 3-1) that has had its own injury issues, mainly involving Carter Freeland, who returned at quarterback against Madill and Stilwell (after missing the Hilldale game). He’s 50-of-88 with 10 touchdowns in five games and in two games has helped the Cougars post 102 points while allowing 14.
His presence changes the scheme for the Cougars, who go to a spread. With freshman Brock Boyles starting against Hilldale, Ada ran a wing-T attack.
It’ll be another high hurdle for the Tigers, but Nolan is steadfastly focused on a long-term perspective that shrinks four quarters in perspective.
“We’re looking for kids who won’t lie down,” he said. “We saw some young guys in the second half last week who came out and gave good effort. That’s what I want. This is about building a program.”
