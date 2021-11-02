Chris Risenhoover, Muskogee’s first-year offensive coordinator and longtime head coach himself, knows it doesn’t show up in the win column in 2021.
At most, Muskogee will have three wins when it closes out the 2021 season and the scheduled end of Indian Bowl as a stage for varsity football when the Roughers entertain the Ponca City Wildcats on Friday night.
But as he looks out on the horizon, Risenhoover thinks shades are needed from what could be considered a JV-age squad that’s averaging 371 yards per contest.
“For the immediate future,” he said Tuesday, “I think everyone’s pretty excited.”
It starts with a southpaw freshman quarterback who last week eclipsed 2,000 yards in passing and includes a primary receiver who has a shot this week at topping 1,000 yards receiving. Oh, and throw in the top two running backs returning next year.
Those, the coach notes, will improve with maturity and an additional off-season. That’s also the hope of the offensive line. That group was also young to begin with, made younger by players forced into roles due to injuries.
“We’ve got some explosive kids at the skill positions,” Risenhoover said. “What we didn’t have was the strength, explosiveness and ability to win a lot of battles up front. That’s not where it needs to be just yet to be one of the top programs in the state. You need to at least tie those battles and we haven’t seen a lot of that yet.
“But (offensive line coach Ryan) Dvorak has done a good job making it a stable group with very little experience and we got great effort out of some of these kids.
The best of the group, tackle Vernon Pepiakitah, was lost at midseason with a knee injury, but is just a sophomore. Brayden Henry, another sophomore, missed some games with a concussion.
Wesley Harvey, Teyon Brewer and Treyveon Houston are all sophomores who have drawn starts.
Jace Garrett, a junior, has started. Zack Coffman, a junior, has seen work.
The losses will be at center with senior James Moore, who started there all season. He along with other linemen Keishawn Lee, Tate Hebb and Devin Whitfield, play their final high school games Friday.
There’s size returning. Pepiakitah is 6-foot, 294 pounds. Harvey is 6-6, 230 and Brewer 6-3, 230.
“There’s a lot of depth coming back that wouldn’t have had that experience if not for the injuries and there’s some big, strong, athletic kids who have a future,” Risenhoover said. “The key to that will be maturity and off-season work.”
That will help the run game involving Brandon Tolbert and Latavion Johnson. There’s also multi-use tight end/running back/H back Anthony Watson, who is second in receptions with 33 behind Jayden Bell, who needs 148 yards Friday to top 1,000. He’s had 41 catches, 8 for scores. All will be back at least for another year.
And it all centers around the quarterback spot and Ficklin, who at 14 won the job from two others this off-season. Both of those, sophomore Jacob Jones and junior Walker Newton, will return. Newton was active in the offense as a receiver/H-back.
“I just attended my granddaughter’s 14th birthday and just the thought of anyone that age playing the Greenwoods, Booker T Washingtons and Bixbys at this point is pretty frightening when I think of it, but how he’s handled that has been impressive,” Risenhoover said. “He’s got a God-given natural ability to spin the ball and make those accurate throws. He’s as dynamic as any freshman in the state and he’s a leader on the field and in the class and I’m comfortable with what he’ll be able to do in the future.”
Ficklin had a season-high three interceptions against Tulsa Washington, but Risenhoover says only one of those was on him. One, he said, was on his call on a long ball and the other was a receiver not using the right technique.
“One of my base rules is trust your reads and he’s done that. He’s trusting what he’s seeing and that’s only going to improve over the years,” Risenhoover said. “His strength and ability to run the football will continue to grow which as he becomes a more effective dual threat kid will make us more difficult to defend.
“Another thing he’s shown is pocket presence. He’s got a really good feel for escaping. Every now and then he’ll get caught up because he doesn’t have that step, that strength in his legs yet. But his feel to buy himself a little more time is high-level stuff, and the protection will improve the more we gain with the experience coming back.”
It may be 6A, but Risenhoover is confident what he built at Stigler as a head coach over the offense will bear the fruit of deep playoff runs as his teams there did.
“Having all the pieces, we’ve got a chance to go out and average 40 points a game,” he said. “We’ll do the things we need to between now and then. Maturity overall will be a big factor.”
Notes
Future aside, there is a game to be played Friday night before the off-season work begins. Ponca City enters the game at 3-6 overall with its two 6AII-2 wins coming against Muskogee’s victims — Putnam West (43-6) and Bartlesville (34-7). Muskogee beat the former 42-12 and the latter 49-14.
Roughers head coach Travis Hill called it important for two reasons, the psyche of the team heading into the off-season and the closing of a venue after 83 years of action on Friday nights.
“Winning the last game and the momentum that brings is hard to speak about, but it gives you something positive to take with you,” Hill said. “And even with these seniors, to win that last one and know that you’re part of a legacy that 2-3 years later if these guys win, it’s the group you started with and helped make it all happen.
“There’s also a lot of tradition about to come to an end. Everyone associated with Oklahoma football knows of the Indian Bowl’s history to one extent or the other. We need to be able to understand that as a group and win that last game here.”
