OKTAHA — Minus starter Ava Scott (illness), 2A No. 12 Oktaha almost held its own against 3A No. 10 Keys.
In a game that saw 17 lead changes, the 16th would be Oktaha’s last.
Gracie Harjo’s 3 midway through the fourth made it a 39-37 Lady Tigers’ lead, but Keys would score the final 10 points and pull away, 47-39.
Scott’s 23-point per game average would have helped. Oktaha got balanced scoring from four girls — Rylee Walters had 10 points to go with 12 rebounds and two blocked shots. Brynna Rodden had 9 points. Ryleigh Bacon 8 and Bekah Bunch with 8.
Oktaha, which fell to 12-6, beat Keys 63-58 on Jan. 4. Scott had 15 in that game. The Lady Cougars are now 14-3.
Kylie Stilwell had 15 points. Allie Eubanks 11 and Kyle Eubanks 10 for the Lady Cougars. Keys was 8-of-9 from the line in the fourth. Sierra Winkler hit four of five, giving her six points in the quarter.
Oktaha ran off to a 6-2 lead after Allie Eubanks scored the game’s first basket, then ended the first half on a 6-2 run to take a 22-21 lead.
Boys:
Oktaha 42, Keys 36
Preston Holmes had 25 points for the Tigers and held his team together after a brawl broke out that saw three Tigers ejected and one Keys player on a floor scramble with 41 seconds to play.
Holmes had 16 fourth-quarter points.
Oktaha (9-7) built an 18-7 lead into a timeout by Keys with 3:24 to go in the half. Keys took a timeout and chipped awy, taking a 22-20 lead with 5:05 to go in the third on a basket by Gavin Barnes that capped a 15-2 Cougars’ run.
From there it was a back-and-forth affair. The Cougars missed the front end of consecutive one-and-ones before Barnes hit a pair still on the same possession with 3:19 to go for a 33-29 lead. Holmes hit a pair of free throws and then scored on a fast break feed from Jakob Blackwell to tie it at 33 with 2:36 to play.
Holmes would hit five free throws down the stretch to help the Tigers pull away.
Three Tigers were ejected — Blackwell, Hunter Dearman and A.J. Fisher. Keys’ Austin Davis was also ejected. The Cougars’ Lane Taylor had fouled out on the play. Several people came off the benches and out of the stands before officials restored order and ejections were issued.
Keys (10-7) beat Oktaha 73-57 on Jan. 4.
At halftime, Oktaha coach Dirk Walden was honored for his 400th career win. This was 401.
