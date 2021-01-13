Ashley Joens and Iowa State got the best of Oklahoma State and Natasha Mack on Wednesday in Ames, Iowa, with the Cyclones pulling out a 90-80 victory.
Joens had 30 points and 15 rebounds for ISU (8-4, 5-1), in handing OSU (9-3, 5-1) its first Big 12 loss of 2020-21. Mack had 34 points and 13 rebounds.
ISU had three others in double figures, led by Maggie Espenmiller-McGray with 15 points. OSU had only one other player in double digits — Sequoyah’s Lexy Keys with 14 points. Keys led both teams in assists with eight.
ISU jumped out to a 20-14 edge after one quarter and reached double-digit leads in each quarter, the most being 13 with 8:14 to go until halftime.
Despite the loss, OSU dominated points in the paint, 48-20. But ISU’s bench had a 23-15 edge.
