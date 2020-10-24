With the early youth gun season now in the rearview mirror for Will Buckmaster, 13, of Porter, it’s a memory that will be forever etched in his mind.
In a story related to me by his father, Mickey Buckmaster, you could hear his pride as a parent.
Mickey and his wife Amy have six children. All the kids love to fish and the oldest daughter, aged fifteen, loves to bowhunt but that’s a story for another day.
Will has accompanied his Dad, an avid archery hunter, and sat beside him in a treestand for many years.
Last year was the elder Buckmaster’s first time to rifle hunt.
This year, they went out on Friday afternoon as a dry run in which Will hoisted the gun up to simulate taking a shot. They had a previous engagement planned for the evening and had determined that they would only shoot a large buck.
On Saturday morning, they went to their spot in the Porter area. Three does came walking in. The son picked out the doe to harvest and Will made a perfect shot.
About 10 minutes later, a 10-point buck showed up following another doe. Again, Will made a well-placed shot.
Both deer ran about 30 yards. The rifle Will used in the outing was a 6.5 Creedmoor.
When they got down out of the treestand, Dad had Will follow the blood trail to the deer.
“I don’t know who was more excited, me or him,” said the elder Buckmaster.
What a joy is was to visit with Mr. Buckmaster and this is an example of the bonding that can occur in the great outdoors. It is well known that overall the number of hunters has been declining for several years.
Taking our children to enjoy the outdoors is critical even if you aren’t a hunter. With all that is going on in the world today, open-air experiences are greatly encouraged.
Reach John Kilgore at jkilgoreoutdoors@yahoo.com .
