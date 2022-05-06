Just when I thought I had dabbled in about every legal outdoor activity, my better half asked if I’d ever heard of Richard Carr, former owner of Buried Treasure Antiques in downtown Fort Gibson.
My wife went on to say Carr had had a wonderful shop with all sorts of interesting antiques but he really enjoyed “bottle digging” and collecting.
While visiting with him I became fascinated with his stories and the prospect of finding yet another outdoor activity to think about for the spring before it gets too hot.
Carr began digging bottles in the mid-70s in old farm or town dumps in and around the Muskogee area. “After digging lots of neat old bottles, I decided to specialize in collecting bottles from Tulsa, Wagoner, Fort Gibson, Tahlequah and, of course, Muskogee,” said Carr.
He really enjoys bottles that have I.T. (Indian Territory) on them. There are sodas, drug stores, milks, and other type bottles from these towns.
After 10 years of digging, he was asked to go outhouse digging for bottles and he became curious. His digging friends told him they used Sanborn Fire Insurance Maps of Oklahoma Territory and Indian Territory to locate the outhouses.
His first dig was in Purcell and he dug a Purcell I.T. Drugstore bottle and Carr was hooked. He now does most of his digging in old towns in Missouri, Kansas, and Oklahoma and has dug hundreds of sites and almost always finds bottles.
People, including myself, ask him why outhouses are such a magnet for bottles.
“Grandpa didn’t want Grandma to know he was drinking so he goes out to the outhouse, drinks his whiskey and throws the bottle down the outhouse. Also, it was a great place to bury trash,” informs Carr.
The most valuable bottle Carr has dug up was an amber-looking beer bottle labeled Muskogee Bottling Works, Muskogee, I.T. Its value was $1,500.
He is a member of the Tulsa Antiques & Bottle Club and sets up at several shows around the country and Tulsa. There are lots of different categories of bottle collecting including historical flasks, bitters, cures, remedies, perfumes, medicines, inks, and lots of others.
The Tulsa Antiques and Bottle Club was founded in 1970 as a group of enthusiastic collectors of antique and vintage bottles and jars. Collectible bottles fall into many categories, to include soda pop, milks, spirits, beers, medicines, stoneware, nursers, fire extinguishers, target balls, cosmetics, perfumes and many others.
Desirable antique jars include those for candy, tobacco, canning, apothecary, countertop displays, and more. The club's collectors initially fell into two general categories; those acquiring bottles via estate sales, auctions, antique and bottle shows or other collectors and those searching for bottles in riverbeds, digging in old dumps or outhouses, prowling through old buildings or barns, and other places where bottles might be found.
As time passed, the focus of the club has expanded greatly, adding members who collect antiques and vintage ceramics, glass, marbles, advertising, coin-operated devices, paper, ephemera, photos, toys, cast iron, relics, etc. Many members have been long time collectors who are willing to share their knowledge of antiques and collectibles regarding authenticity, age, value, and reproductions.
“Rarity and condition determines value. It’s a fun hobby and good exercise. Try it sometime,” urges Carr.
A friend of his who has been active in bottle-digging, Johnnie Fletcher, has written a book entitled Oklahoma Bottles: Dose Glasses and Crockjugs. It lists prices and contains drawings and pictures of different rare and valuable Oklahoma and Indian Territory bottles and their prices. You may contact Mr. Fletcher by email at privyguy@aol.com or by calling (405)-376-1045.
You can email Carr at privy1964@yahoo.com.
I bet you can dig a few good stories out of Richard concerning his outhouse adventures.
Reach John Kilgore at jkilgoreoutdoors@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.