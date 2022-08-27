And another great Beast Feast is in the books.
The Beast Feast was over the top with more than 2,400 men and boys in attendance at the Muskogee Civic Center last Saturday night.
Brian Lanham, one of the organizers of New Community Church’s Beast Feast, said, “Andy Montgomery was great in sharing his story. We gave away approximately 1,000 door prizes. We had over 60 volunteers and without them, this evening could not happen. Everyone had a great time, and we had 382 decisions for Christ.”
The grand prize winner was Mason Hill from Wagoner. He won a completely decked out Pond Prowler boat and trailer donated by BOOM Outdoors. Fowled Operations gave away a registered German Shorthaired Pointer, won by Bobby Harris of Fort Gibson.
Harris explained, “I had seen a Labrador Retriever in the booth for Standing Waters Kennels, so when I heard they were giving away a dog I thought ‘That’s a great prize but I don’t need a Lab puppy because I don’t duck hunt. I mainly upland hunt for quail and pheasant.
“That being said, when the time came for the ‘dog’ giveaway I wasn’t very excited. However, when the master of ceremonies stated that the pup was a registered German Shorthaired Pointer I sat up with excitement and told my son Zach ‘Wow, I had assumed they were giving away a Lab. Now that I see it’s a GSP I really want that pup.’ Thirty seconds later, they called my number and I was ecstatic to say the least. My two favorite bird dogs are the American Brittany Spaniel and the German Shorthaired Pointer, which now I own both.”
A star of the night was a Bro-Patriot Custom AR15 from Black Rain Ordnance, was donated to BOOM Outdoors and then silent-auctioned to raise funds for the event. The high bidder was Ed Newell of Muskogee. The grand prize winner for the youth was Case Parsons of Porum. He won a lifetime hunting and fishing license donated by Mike Cooper Tractors in Ft. Gibson and a Rossi 22 Rifle donated by Advanced Guttering.
Professional fisherman, Andy Montgomery, of Blacksburg, S.C., is a graduate of Clemson University with a degree in engineering, Montgomery is one of the most proficient anglers in Major League Fishing history in the “every scorable bass counts” format. He has two tour-level wins and 39 Top 10’s in his professional career.
Montgomery is a humble man that made you feel at home with his Southern drawl and stories about his life. He used stories about his father and grandfather to tie back to the Biblical message that he was led to share. His primary sponsor is Fishers of Men Nation Tournament Trail which ministers to professional fishermen, but also carries God’s message to the entire fishing community. Montgomery did a great job entertaining and captivating the crowd.
Afterwards, speaker Andy Montgomery noted, “Give the team a pat on the back, it was an extremely well-run event.”
This year’s Beast Feast was likely the biggest one yet. A week before the event I was hearing that tickets were already gone. The vendor section was completely full and they had new vendors from all over the state. They had vendors that included everything from fishing, duck hunting, guide services, game processing, shooting sports, taxidermy, tractor sales, and, for those hearty young men, the Marine Corp was there with a pull-up bar.
In this day and age, more events like this are needed to reach men and boys who are seeking answers to life’s questions.
Reach John Kilgore at jkilgoreoutdoors@yahoo.com.
