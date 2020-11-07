Here’s a tale of two bucks in two counties.
Paul Tackett is a cousin of mine and Bryan Gant is a longtime friend.
“The season started off bad for me. I’m a disabled veteran with some problems but I love to hunt even though it’s hard for me anymore. I had bought my bear tag before archery season thinking I’m going to try hunting bear this year,” said Tackett of Poteau. “I came down with COVID-19 and was sick for a couple of weeks. I got over it about a short time before muzzleloader season was going to end.”
His wife, Lisa, and stepson William Mills told him to try filling his tag so Tackett took his medication and went to bed.
Waking up on opening day, he declared, “It’s now or never”.
He picked up his nephews Colby and Adam Woodral loaded up and went to the mountains in Leflore County.
“I had been getting pictures of bears and thought I could fill the tag so we went and sat up on the deer stands,” said Tackett.
About 9:30 in the morning, five does sauntered by his stand.
“I told myself, ‘ I’m not shooting a deer today — I’m bear hunting’,” said Tackett. “ After about an hour, I saw some horns over the top of a tree that had fallen. I had pictures of this buck back in August but figured he had already been harvested by a poacher or another deer hunter.”
Then, the buck popped his head around a pine tree and looked at Tackett. He was worried the buck might smell him because the wind was swirling that day.
Luckily, the quarry stepped out and Tackett pulled the trigger but lost sight of him because of the smoke from the muzzleloader.
The buck traveled about 50 to 60 yards away from where Tackett sat.
Tackett’s nephews dragged the deer up the mountain and loaded it for him because he couldn't have done it himself in his weakened condition.
It is the best buck Tackett has ever harvested — a 13-pointer.
Meanwhile, about 80 miles away, Gant of Muskogee started hunting during the opening day of muzzleloader season on private property in southern Muskogee County.
“Both Saturday and Sunday, I saw several small bucks and does, nonstop,” said Gant. “The small bucks were chasing the does, so I knew I should wait on a bigger buck.”
With rain in the forecast, Gant set out Sunday evening on a mission. He wanted to kill a nice buck before the bad weather began.
“I walked to my stand with my Thompson muzzleloader, got settled in, sprayed acorn spray, and used my Tinks 69 doe-in-heat spray. As I sat watching and waiting, I saw a deer step out of the woods. It was 6:30 in the evening, and it was a buck working a scrape line about 165 yards from me,” explained Gant. “When the buck looked up, I knew I had to take him because he was one of the nicest bucks I had ever seen. After I shot, the smoke was so thick I couldn’t see if I had been successful. I climbed out of my stand to go look for a blood trail but found nothing.
"I was discouraged, but I headed back to my truck to grab a light and my UTV. I came back to the location where I had shot the deer and began tracking him. I knew I had to find the buck that night because the rain would wash the entire blood trail away, leaving me no way to find him. Finally, I tracked the deer 100 yards from where I had shot him after following the trail into a swamp. The buck was an 8-point that, dressed out, weighed 165 pounds.”
These are but two stories of Oklahoma’s smokepole season and portent of the current archery season and rifle season yet to come. Right now, the rut is on and there is no better time to harvest a trophy.
Reach Kilgore at jkilgoreoutdoors@yahoo.com.
