What should you do if you find an animal alone in the woods?
It depends.
Is the animal injured or is it just a baby that you think is alone?
In my 20 years of managing a state park, it never failed that over the Memorial Day holiday, well-meaning individuals brought fawns to the park naturalist.
Retired Greenleaf State Park naturalist Steve Evans always included in any nature program, especially in the spring, wise advice concerning visitors to the park who might see a deer fawn in the woods by itself.
People sometimes mistakenly think that the fawn has been abandoned by its mother. In truth, the doe has not left her fawn. She is nearby and will be back. The doe is hoping you will just leave her fawn alone.
There are a few cases in which you know that the animal is injured and may need to go to an animal rehabilitator to survive. That’s where an animal rehabilitator, like my friend Gil Keener, comes into the picture.
Keener does a great job of volunteering to help animals in need. Keener transports small animals such as opossums, birds, racoons, rabbits and others to Tulsa for rehabilitation. He retired from Brockway Glass plant in Muskogee in 2010 after 34 years and started the Peace of Mind Pet Sitting business when an attempt at fishing for a living didn’t pan out.
Keener goes to people's home to sit their pets so the animals don't have to go to a kennel.
Keener his start when he spotted a mama opossum that had been run over with babies still clinging to her. When he stopped and scooped them up, babies squealing, it touched him. Then, he knew he was hooked.”
He took the babies to a rehabber and started talking about the bigger need for transporting and rescue.
He remembers a call he got one morning about an elk calf that had been hit near Fort Gibson. A rehabber named Karen Flusche came with a horse trailer and took it home.
Finding the calf unwilling to eat, Flusche spoon-fed her to regain strength. Greta, as it had become known as, had a few teeth removed after the collision and a bruised shoulder.
“After nine months, we were told that she shouldn't be released back in the wild,” he said. “Karen called Wooloroc near Bartlesville and they agreed to take her.”
Two years later, Woolaroc posted a picture of Greta and her twins.
Four years ago, Keener got a call from a cattle rancher in Locust Grove that trapped coyotes to thin the population.
“The rancher got a soft heart when he came upon a mother coyote in a leg trap that had a litter of four pups while in the trap. He said if I would come get them he wouldn't dispose of them,” related Keener.
The rancher had already gotten the mama coyote out of the trap and put her in a live trap with her pups.
“I got in the live trap with a crate and catch pole,” Keener said. “I barely slipped it on her, didn't even cinch it up, and she walked into the crate. I think she knew I was there to help. I handed her each pup without a fight or snarl. I took them to Wild Heart Ranch where they kept them for a couple of months, then released them all together.”
Wild Heart Ranch is a federally-licensed rehabilitation facility near Claremore.
On another instance a couple of years ago,, Keener got a Harrier hawk from a back yard in Warner. He took it to Wing It, in Tulsa, where Dr. Kristen Rivers sewed up a gash on its throat and treated it for head trauma.
A local game warden called Keener and said he needed help with a downed bald eagle.
Keener waded across a deep muddy creek and thick briers trying to spot him again. The bald eagle took off running when Keener saw him.
" I got lucky when I penned him up against the briers. I put my net on him and I was ecstatic. said Keener.
Fortunately, the man that found him was following me on a four-wheeler and the game warden was not far behind.
“We were a mile from my truck and I was out of breath,” Keener said. “After they helped me get him out of the net for he had a death grip on the netting, we got in the back of the four-wheeler and went to my truck.”
On the ride back while holding him, Keener was in awe of his beauty and size. An exam and X-ray revealed no harm, only compromised feathers that will grow back in time.
While no fee is charged for transporting the animal, Keener does accept donations to defray the cost of gasoline. Call him at (918) 781-2803.
Keener’s excitement and love of animals is so evident when I visited with him. Now that I am retired, I may join up with him on some of the transporting of animals needing a caring hand.
Reach John Kilgore at jkilgoreoutdoors@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.