With spring and warmer temperatures coming next week, boaters will soon be out in force.
Authorities have always cautioned the public about picking up hitchhikers on highways and in the case of boat rides, it’s more about the tiny invaders known as the Zebra mussel and its cousin, the Quagga mussel.
An expert once likened the mussel infestation in water pipes coming out of a lake to plaque build-up in a person’s carotid artery.
Power plant equipment and public water intakes can be disrupted by these tiny critters.
They are both invasive freshwater mollusks or clams that infest waters in large numbers, attaching to any hard surface, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Native to the Caspian and Black Sea areas, the zebra mussel expanded through shipping canals throughout most of Europe and Great Britain by the 1830s.They were first discovered in North America around the Great Lakes region in 1988.
A few years after that, the mussels had made their way down the Hudson and Illinois, to the Mississippi then the infestation was seen to include areas of the Verdigris and Arkansas Rivers of Oklahoma.
I spoke with Katherine Schrag, the Aquatic Nuisance Species Coordinator and a fisheries biologist for the ODWC. She gave me this list of zebra infested bodies of water below in Oklahoma:Robert S. Kerr, Oologah Lake, Kaw Lake, Skiatook Lake, Keystone Lake, Sooner Lake, Hudson Lake, Texoma Lake, W.R. Hollway/ Chimney Rock/ Pumpback Lake, Lake Carl Blackwell, Lake McMurtry, Eufaula Lake, Fort Gibson Lake, Ponca City Lake, Lake Murray, Grand Lake, Lake Hefner, Canton Lake, Waurika Lake, Lake Overholser, Foss Lake and Pawnee City Lake.
These unwelcome guests are small, from microscopic size up to two inches in length, typically found in clusters and can release up to one million eggs in a lifetime.
The mussels can attach themselves to almost anything such as boats, trailers, live wells, bilge pumps, bait buckets, aquatic plants, and any kind of aquatic recreational equipment. Then, they hitch a ride to the next body of water your equipment enters.
They are a costly nuisance for anglers and boaters. Zebra mussels can ruin your equipment and clog cooling systems in motor boats.
The Oklahoma Zebra Mussel Task Force is asking boaters, personal watercraft users and fisherman to take a few precautions when boating in an infested lake or river. The microscopic larvae can be unknowingly transported in bilges, engine cooling systems, livewells and anywhere else water can become trapped;
To help prevent damage to your watercraft:
• Drain the bilge water, livewells and bait buckets;
• Inspect the boat and trailer immediately upon leaving the water. Young zebra mussels may feel like grit on the surface.
• Scrape off any zebra mussels found and do not return them to the water.
• Dry the boat and trailer for at least a week before entering another waterway.
• Or, wash boat parts and accessories (bilge, livewell, pumping system and bait buckets) which come into contact with the affected water with a high pressure sprayer using hot water (140 degrees). A ten percent solution of household chlorine bleach and water or a hot saltwater solution will also kill zebra mussels.
Zebra mussels are most often found in water 3 to 45 feet deep and are thumbnail-sized, but can grow up to two inches and have an elongated D-shaped, somewhat-pointed, thin shell with a zebra-like pattern of stripes. They are the only freshwater mussel that attaches to solid objects.
If you want to learn more about zebra mussels or any of the other invasive species causing problems, you can contact the Oklahoma Wildlife Department or the Army Corps of Engineers. Further information is available at protectyourwaters.net.
Oklahoman Jason Christie of Park Hill won his first-ever Bassmaster Classic last weekend in Greenville, S.C. Speaking with him afterward, he reflected on the big win.
“I left my deep hole each day after a couple hours,” he said. “My plan was to fish deep early then go shallow the rest of the day.”
He fished mid-lake using a prototype Yum minnow in a shad-imitating color, attached to a 3/16-ounce jighead tied to an 8-foot, 8-pound Sunline Super FC Sniper fluorocarbon leader. His main line was a 16-pound Sunline SX1 braid spooled on a Lew's Custom Pro 3000 spinning reel, which was secured to a 7-foot medium-action Falcon Cara rod.
Christie told me he also used a A 5/8-ounce War Eagle Jiu Jitsu Jig (green pumpkin/orange) with a Yum Craw Chunk trailer (green pumpkin/purple flake) which was his primary offering around the shallow docks. He used his signature series 7'4" heavy-action Falcon Cara flipping stick, a Lew's Custom SP casting reel and 20-pound Sunline Shooter fluorocarbon.
“Family aside, this means everything,” he said. “I have dreamed of holding that trophy. It’s what pushes me each and every day. I’ve been close many times and for it to happen gives me a feeling of gratitude that I have never felt,” said Christie.
Good to see an Oklahoman get to the winner’s circle.
